Rory McIlroy predicts World Cup winner... and it's not England

Rory McIlroy has an important couple of weeks coming up, what with the Irish Open – which gets underway today – and the Open at Carnoustie the week after next.



But that’s not to say that golf is the only thing on his mind.

Like millions around the world, the four-time major winner has been following the World Cup action from Russia.

And whilst impressed by England’s penalty shootout victory over Colombia on Tuesday night, McIlroy isn’t quite ready to buy into the “football’s coming home” hysteria that is currently sweeping the nation.



“I think they have got a great draw,” said the 28-year-old, who is on home soil at the Irish Open this week. “I think Sweden is as good as they could have hoped for in the quarter-finals. They have got a good chance.



“You know, as much as we all like to say we don't want England to win, I think there's a part of us that would and it would be great. “But there's a long way to go. I still think France are the favourites and we'll see what happens.”

