search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsRory McIlroy predicts World Cup winner... and it's not England

Golf News

Rory McIlroy predicts World Cup winner... and it's not England

By Michael McEwan05 July, 2018
Rory McIlroy World Cup Harry Kane The Open Irish Open Major Championships Carnoustie
Rory Football

Rory McIlroy has an important couple of weeks coming up, what with the Irish Open – which gets underway today – and the Open at Carnoustie the week after next.

But that’s not to say that golf is the only thing on his mind.

Like millions around the world, the four-time major winner has been following the World Cup action from Russia.

And whilst impressed by England’s penalty shootout victory over Colombia on Tuesday night, McIlroy isn’t quite ready to buy into the “football’s coming home” hysteria that is currently sweeping the nation.

• Harry Kane? He's probably a better golfer than you, too...

“I think they have got a great draw,” said the 28-year-old, who is on home soil at the Irish Open this week. “I think Sweden is as good as they could have hoped for in the quarter-finals. They have got a good chance.

• Gareth Bale has a golf course in his garden - yes, really
• Got World Cup fever? Get these Vice balls

“You know, as much as we all like to say we don't want England to win, I think there's a part of us that would and it would be great. “But there's a long way to go. I still think France are the favourites and we'll see what happens.”

Ever tried FootGolf? We have...

Watch our video below!

Related Articles - Rory McIlroy

Related Articles - World Cup

Related Articles - Harry Kane

Related Articles - The Open

Related Articles - Irish Open

Related Articles - Major Championships

Related Articles - Carnoustie

Golf News

Sizzling sun is making top courses change colour - literally!
Rory McIlroy predicts World Cup winner... and it's not England
Rory McIlroy won't lose sleep if he never wins another major
Irish Open: The players to watch this week
Twelve more players book their places at Carnoustie

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
Control your rhythm and tempo
Watch
play button
Get the ball in the air
Watch
play button
Keep your height for more consistency
Watch
play button
Increase your stability for more consistency
Watch
See all videos right arrow