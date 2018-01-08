There are no results available.
Golf News

Rory McIlroy puts $13m Florida home up for sale

By Bunkered Golf Magazine08 January, 2018
Rory McIlroy has put his former Florida home on the market… and it’s going for an eye-watering $13m.

The four-time major winner recently moved into Ernie Els’ former home at the uber-exclusive Bear’s Club Estate less than two miles away from his Palm Beach Gardens address, with the South African moving to the nearby Old Palm Golf Club.

McIlroy bought the Palm Beach Gardens house for a reported $9.5m in 2013, while he was going out with Danish tennis star Caroline Wozniacki. It was built in 2010 and boasts more than 10,000 square feet of living space and also includes an adjacent empty lot that McIlroy had also purchased.

It has six bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a soaring double-height living space and a putting green located close to the pool.

For more details on the house, click here. And below you can see some pictures of it.

