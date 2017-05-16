There are no results available.
Rory McIlroy receives boost after MRI scan

By Bunkered Golf Magazine16 May, 2017
Rory McIlroy has received a boost after the results of an MRI scan showed he had not suffered a fresh injury setback.

The four-time major winner struggled with a ‘manageable’ back problem throughout last week’s Players Championship, which he believed to be from excessive practice in the lead up to the event after three weeks off for his wedding and honeymoon.

He underwent the scan soon after touching down home in Belfast yesterday and the results revealed that the pain he felt at TPC Sawgrass was a ‘low grade response’ to his previous injury.

McIlroy spent six weeks on the sidelines earlier this year after sustaining a stress fracture to his rib, which he attributed to extensive testing of new equipment over the festive period.

He competed with some discomfort in the BMW SA Open, where he lost in a play-off to Graeme Storm, but missed the Desert Swing on the European Tour and scheduled starts on the PGA Tour at the Genesis Open and Honda Classic before making his return at the WGC-Mexico Championship.

The Northern Irishman will now rest before deciding early next week whether he is fit enough to compete in the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.

