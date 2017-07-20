There are no results available.
Rory McIlroy responds after talking to from J.P.

Golf News

THE OPEN

Rory McIlroy responds after talking to from J.P.

By Bunkered Golf Magazine20 July, 2017
Rory McIlroy bounced back from a nightmare start at the Open after he was given a major talking to by his caddie J.P. Fitzgerald.

The four-time major winner was four-over-par standing on the sixth tee when his long-time caddie intervened, with McIlroy describing his start as ‘nervous, anxious and timid’.

“I didn’t have as much belief in myself as I should have and J.P. gave me a good talking to on the sixth tee box,” said McIlroy. “He reminded me who I was, basically. 

"He said, ‘You’re Rory McIlroy – what are you doing? Or what the f*** are you doing?’. At that point, I sort of mumbled but it helped – it definitely helped. You’ve got to be positive and he did a great job.”

J.P.’s words didn’t have an immediate impact. McIlroy bogeyed the sixth hole – his fourth in a row – to go to five-over-par but didn’t drop a shot from then on in, recording four birdies on the back nine to finish at one-over-par.

“I’m really happy with what I ended up with this afternoon,” continued McIlroy. “If I can stay at around level par with the weather we’re expecting, I feel like I’m going to be right in this golf tournament heading into the weekend.

“I’m going to go to bed tonight thinking of those last 12 holes and hopefully I can emulate that tomorrow.”

