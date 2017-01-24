Rory McIlroy reveals planned return date

• Rory McIlroy expects to return from injury in five weeks’ time

Rory McIlroy has revealed that he hopes to return from injury in five weeks’ time at the WGC-Mexico Championship.

The 27-year-old played through pain at the BMW SA Open two weeks ago before it was revealed he had a sustained a stress fracture to his rib, which subsequently ruled him out of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship and upcoming Omega Dubai Desert Classic.

And, speaking to The Clubhouse Pod with Shane Bacon, the four-time major winner outlined why he was choosing Club de Golf Chapultepec as his comeback venue.

“I’m trying to get back for Mexico, that’s my timetable for return,” said McIlroy, who believes the injury happened before around Christmas due to a combination of trying to implement a swing change and hitting a lot of drivers in testing.

“I could maybe get back before that, but if I were to play Honda and then go straight to Mexico that would be playing two weeks in a row. I’d like to ease my way in gently.

“Mexico is the perfect time to return because its four rounds, no cut. I can see how everything feels and have a week off after that. Hopefully it works out that way and that’s when I’m trying to get back.”

Returning at the WGC event – which takes place from March 2-5 – would give McIlroy another five weeks to prepare for The Masters, with the Arnold Palmer Invitational and WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play two events in between that he’d likely play.

