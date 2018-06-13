search
Rory McIlroy reveals who he wants to win the US Open

By Michael McEwan13 June, 2018
Like all 156 players in the field, Rory McIlroy is determined to win the US Open at Shinnecock Hills. But if it’s not to be his week, there’s one guy above all others that he’d love to see holding the trophy aloft on Sunday night.

Phil Mickelson.

McIlroy, a winner of the US Open in 2011, says a Mickelson win would be huge in that it would see him become just the sixth player in the history of the game to complete the career grand slam.

Five-time major winner Mickelson has won the Masters three times and the Open and US PGA once apiece. The missing link is the US Open – an event where he has finished second a record six times.

“If I wasn't playing and just purely as a fan of golf, I'd love to see Phil win this week because it's great for the game,” said McIlroy. “It's a huge story in the game of golf. And as someone involved in the game, I think it would be really cool for that to happen.

“But seeing as I'm playing in the tournament, I'd rather beat him and not have that happen. But if it isn't me that wins this week, it would be a great story if Phil was to win.”

At the time of publishing, Mickelson – who snapped a four-and-a-half year winless streak atthe WGC-Mexico Championship in March – is currently 30/1 with most bookmakers to win this week.

McIlroy, winner of the Arnold Palmer Invitational, also in March, is going off at around 14/1.

