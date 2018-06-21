Rory McIlroy rues ‘disappointing’ 2018 near-misses

Rory McIlroy may have a win to his name in 2018 – one more than he managed during an injury-hit 2017 – but he feels that could have, and should have, been more.



The four-time major champion tasted victory at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in March, which was his first victory since the 2016 Tour Championship, but his challenges at the Abu Dhabi Golf Championship, Dubai Desert Classic, The Masters and BMW PGA Championship all fell by the wayside.

However, entering the Travelers Championship on the back of a missed cut in the US Open at Shinnecock Hills, the 29-year-old remains confident of getting over the line in more tournaments this year.

“I've had five realistic chances to win this year and I've been able to close out one of them,” said McIlroy. “That's a bit disappointing, I guess, but at least I've given myself five chances to win golf tournaments, which is much more than I did last year.



Read more - Phil says sorry after US Open "putt-gate"

Read more - Day critical of Phil & USGA



“There’s still a lot of golf left. I've played myself into quite a few final groups, so that's been good, and it's just a matter of trying to keep doing that and putting yourself in positions and see if you can step through the door and get a few more wins.

“I feel like I let Dubai and Wentworth get away a little bit but you know, I've played good golf.



Read more - England striker Harry Kane is probably a better golfer than you...



“I've shot some really good scores, and if anything, I just need to be a little bit more consistent. I feel if I can do that and my consistency level, just get that up a little bit, I'll give myself plenty more chances this year.”

McIlroy made his debut in the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands last year, where he finished T17.



REVIEWED - TaylorMade M3 driver

Check out our review of Rory's driver - the TaylorMade M3.

