Rory McIlroy set to pen TaylorMade deal

Before teeing it up in this week’s Players Championship, Rory McIlroy is expected to sign a mega deal with TaylorMade.



The newlywed 28-year-old posted a video of himself (below) practising with a TaylorMade M2 driver and, according to Geoff Shackelford, he'll be signing a huge package to play a full bag of their equipment.



Since Nike’s departure from the hardware sector in August, McIlroy, perhaps more so than others, has enjoyed having the freedom to readily change the clubs he uses. He has, however, struggled to settle on a combination in the bag that works.

Back on the range and ready for next week's @THEPLAYERSChamppic.twitter.com/mMHPMggrir — Rory McIlroy (@McIlroyRory) May 7, 2017

“It would be nice at some point to have a very settled bag where I know what I'm using week‑in, week‑out,” said McIlroy prior to The Masters.

And it looks as though, by the end of this week, he might have just that.



Get your hands on Justin Rose’s putter grip

Lamkin recently announced a new partnership with Winston Products to market and distribute the Flat Cat product line, as used by Justin Rose and this year’s Masters.

The Flat Cat technology helps golfers square their hands, square their shoulders and square their putter face to their intended target line. Available in five sizes, there is a Flat Cat to suit everyone’s preference.

Brian Harman wins using TaylorMade woods

Harman claimed his second PGA Tour title a the Wells Fargo Championship usng TaylorMade’s 2017 M2 driver and fairway woods.

Harman finished third in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee and T7 in driving accuracy, highlighted by a 92.86% driving accuracy in the final round.There were 74 TaylorMade drivers in play at Quail Hollow, dominating the driver count at 47.4%.

Rickie Fowler trades Sunday orange for pink

The 2015 Players Champion will be dressed head-to-toe in apparel, accessories and footwear from Puma Golf’s Spring Summer ‘17 Collection this week.

On Sunday, Rickie will trade out his usual orange look, for the white and pink Frequency Polo as part of the tournament’s “PINK OUT” to celebrate Mother’s Day and in support of breast cancer research.

John Daly’s unique driver

John Daly is back in the winner’s circle for the first time since 2004 after winning the Insperity Invitational on the PGA Tour Champions.

Daly ,who currently sits fourth in the driving distance stats on the Champions Tour, penned a deal with Vertical Groove Golf back in Januaryand plays the brand's driver. The driver’s vertical grooves are designed to reduce sidespin, which leads to a straighter ball flight and a greater transfer of energy for longer drives.

Daly has said: “These grooves, I’m telling you right now, will help you to get 35-40% straight shots and you might hit it further. With all the drivers I’ve tested, I’m hitting this one eight to ten yards further.”