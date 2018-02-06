Rory McIlroy to star in episode of The Grand Tour

For all you fans of The Grand Tour, there’s a very familiar face starring in this week’s episode.



Four-time major champion Rory McIlroy is taking part in the ‘Celebrity Face Off’ segment of the show, where is opponent will be none other than US socialite and reality TV star Paris Hilton.

The duo each take it in turns to drive a Jaguar F Type around the show’s designated track in a time trial before learning which won of them has won from presenters Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May.



PICS - Rory puts $13m Florida mansion up for sale



WATCH - Kid stuffs tee shot in front of Rory & DJ



Among the other stars to have taken part in the Celebrity Face Off include boxer Anthony Joshua, actor Kiefer Sutherland and magician Dynamo.

Also in the show, Clarkson, Hammond and May reluctantly agree to test three SUVs in the rugged landscapes of Canada.

Clarkson will be in an Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio, Hammond in a Porsche Macan Turbo Performance Pack and May in a Range Rover Velar. The trio will test their cars' sporting side at a racetrack and their utilitarian side with some enormous dogs, before ending in an epic race across the snowy mountains.



You can stream the episode featuring McIlroy and Hilton from Friday on Amazon Prime Video.