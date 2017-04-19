Rory McIlroy to tie the knot this weekend

Rory McIlroy is set to marry his fiancée Erica Stoll in Ireland this weekend.

According to a report in the Belfast Telegraph, the four-time major winner will tie the knot with American Stoll at Ashford Castle in County Mayo.

The nuptials are already being dubbed the ‘wedding of the decade’, with a host of famous faces – including One Direction pop star Niall Horan – expected to attend.

McIlroy is quoted as saying that he is ‘excited’ for the big day and even added that he would have considering walking down the aisle wearing the green jacket had he won the Masters at Augusta National last week.



Read more - Rory McIlroy pens mega new Nike deal



"It's a great time in our lives and it's all about that over the next couple of weeks and I'll come back at the Players refreshed and a married man and start a new chapter in my life,” said the 27-year-old.

McIlroy and Stoll met when she was working for the PGA of America. She famously saved him from his missing his tee time for the singles matches on the Sunday of the 2012 Ryder Cup.

They started dating after McIlroy called off his engagement to tennis star Caroline Wozniacki in May 2014 and they were engaged in December 2015.

Ashford Castle is widely considered to be one of Ireland’s most desirable destinations. Other stars to have celebrated their weddings there include Pierce Brosnan and Westlife singer Shane Filan.