Rory McIlroy confirms TaylorMade switch

Rory McIlroy has confirmed that he has signed a long-term deal with TaylorMade ahead of the Players Championship.

Earlier today, the four-time major champion tweeted a picture of himself on the driving range with a golf bag adorned with the TaylorMade and TP5x logos clearly visible in the background.



And, in his press conference ahead of the tournament at TPC Sawgrass, the 28-year-old confirmed a deal which will see him play 14 clubs, use the ball and also the staff bag.

According to McIlroy, the ball was one of his main motives behind making the change, describing the TaylorMade TP5x as 'the best ball I've hit, ever'.



"My future rests firmly in my hands - that's why I chose TaylorMade. I've been around the game long enough, and I've seen everything, but I have never been as excited about equipment as I am right now."

‪Proud to join the TaylorMade Golf family. New Bag. New Clubs. New Ball. #ThePlayers http://www.rorymcilroy.com/partners.html Posted by Rory McIlroy on Tuesday, 9 May 2017