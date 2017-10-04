Rory McIlroy: USA strength will make Ryder Cup win 'even sweeter'

Rory McIlroy says the strength of Team USA will make it 'even sweeter' when Europe win the 2018 Ryder Cup in a year's time.

The Americans showed their capabilities with a 19-11 demolition of the International Team at last week's Presidents Cup, which came weeks after McIlroy's appearance on the No Laying Up podcast, where he said Europe would be 'up against it' in the 2018 Ryder Cup and possibly for the next ten years.

Asked by bunkered.co.uk ahead of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship whether the manner of the Americans' victory only enhanced those thoughts further, the four-time major winner said: “Yeah. Look, they’ve got a very young, very strong, hungry team - but every Ryder Cup is tough.

“Even the Ryder Cup wins I’ve been a part of have been tough. We only won one session in Wales but we won it by enough that we were able to win. Obviously we had the comeback of the century at Medinah and Gleneagles was a little bit more routine.

“So they’ve got a great squad, a lot of great players - and that'll make it even sweeter when we win in France.”

McIlroy tees it up with Syme

The Northern Irishman spent the morning of the final practice day for the European Tour event on the Old Course with 22-year-old Scot Connor Syme for company.

This is Syme's second European Tour event as a professional after finishing T12 on his debut at the Portugal Masters two weeks ago and McIlroy had some warm words for the Drumoig man.

Early morning round on the Old Course for @connor_syme in the company of some chap called @McIlroyRory. pic.twitter.com/wWpXj8CPw7 — Michael McEwan (@MMcEwanBunkered) October 4, 2017

"I was more impressed just with him as a person," said McIlroy. "He seems to have a really good head on his shoulders. He seems very mature, unfazed and finished 12th in his first event as a pro.



"He's got a very solid game, nice swing and does everything the right way and I don't see any real weaknesses. It was good to get out and play 18 holes with him and I hope he has a good week."