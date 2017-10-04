There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGolf NewsRory McIlroy: USA strength will make Ryder Cup win 'even sweeter'

Golf News

Rory McIlroy: USA strength will make Ryder Cup win 'even sweeter'

By Martin Inglis04 October, 2017
Rory McIlroy Ryder Cup Alfred Dunhill Links Championship
Rory

Rory McIlroy says the strength of Team USA will make it 'even sweeter' when Europe win the 2018 Ryder Cup in a year's time.

The Americans showed their capabilities with a 19-11 demolition of the International Team at last week's Presidents Cup, which came weeks after McIlroy's appearance on the No Laying Up podcast, where he said Europe would be 'up against it' in the 2018 Ryder Cup and possibly for the next ten years.

Asked by bunkered.co.uk ahead of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship whether the manner of the Americans' victory only enhanced those thoughts further, the four-time major winner said: “Yeah. Look, they’ve got a very young, very strong, hungry team - but every Ryder Cup is tough.

“Even the Ryder Cup wins I’ve been a part of have been tough. We only won one session in Wales but we won it by enough that we were able to win. Obviously we had the comeback of the century at Medinah and Gleneagles was a little bit more routine.

Rory Mc Ilroy1

“So they’ve got a great squad, a lot of great players - and that'll make it even sweeter when we win in France.”

McIlroy tees it up with Syme

The Northern Irishman spent the morning of the final practice day for the European Tour event on the Old Course with 22-year-old Scot Connor Syme for company. 

This is Syme's second European Tour event as a professional after finishing T12 on his debut at the Portugal Masters two weeks ago and McIlroy had some warm words for the Drumoig man.

"I was more impressed just with him as a person," said McIlroy. "He seems to have a really good head on his shoulders. He seems very mature, unfazed and finished 12th in his first event as a pro.

"He's got a very solid game, nice swing and does everything the right way and I don't see any real weaknesses. It was good to get out and play 18 holes with him and I hope he has a good week."

Related Articles - Rory McIlroy

Related Articles - Ryder Cup

Related Articles - Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

Related Articles - Tour News

-

Golf News

Tyrrell Hatton on British Masters antics: 'Nobody's perfect'
New

By Martin Inglis

Rory McIlroy: USA strength will make Ryder Cup win 'even sweeter'
Rory McIlroy

By Martin Inglis

Connor Syme pens deal with adidas Golf
Connor Syme

By David Cunninghame

Pro misses out on PGA Tour card in agonising way
Web.com Tour

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Walker Cup star Robert MacIntyre turns professional
Robert MacIntyre

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Other Top Stories

Russell Knox glad to be back in UK... for two reasons
Russell Knox

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Tiger Woods' presence 'irreplaceable' - Duval
Tiger Woods

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Iconic PGA Tour venue could be demolished for 3,000 homes
PGA Tour

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Steve Williams to split with Adam Scott as he makes LPGA bow
Steve Williams

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Watch Denis Pugh Lessons See all videos right arrow

play button
Denis Pugh’s tips for swinging on plane
Watch
play button
Get your alignment correct for more consistency
Watch
play button
Lengthen your backswing for more power
Watch
play button
Don’t slap the ball
Watch
See all videos right arrow

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below