There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGolf NewsRory McIlroy will attempt to defend FedEx title after all

Golf News

Rory McIlroy will attempt to defend FedEx title after all

By Michael McEwan19 August, 2017
Rory McIlroy FedEx Cup PGA Tour
Rory Mc Ilroy 1

Panic not. We haven’t seen the last of Rory McIlroy in 2017.

Less than a week after hinting he might shut his season down to give recover fully from a persistent rib injury, it has been revealed that the four-time major winner will attempt to defend his FedEx Cup title.

The Northern Irishman’s manager confirmed in an email to the Press Association that McIlroy will attempt to become the first player to win the PGA Tour’s lucrative play-offs series back-to-back.

A stop-start season has McIlroy currently languishing in 41st place on the FedEx Cup standings, with the first tournament of the four-event series – the Northern Trust at Glen Oaks in New York – set to get underway this week.

The top 125 players on the standings following the conclusion of this weekend’s Wyndham Championship will be eligible to compete in that first event.

The field then reduces to the top 100 for the Deutsche Bank Championship and top 70 for the BMW Championship. 

Rory Fed Ex Cup

Despite his position, McIlroy could opt to sit out the first two events and still give himself a fighting chance of making the season-ending Tour Championship, which will comprise the top 30 players on the standings after the BMW.

Last night, he appeared to confirm that he will at least feature in the BMW when tweeted a link to a competition to win the chance to play alongside him in the pro-am

McIlroy won both the Deutsche Bank and Tour Championship last year as he sealed top spot on the FedEx standings and, with it, a $10m bonus.

Hideki Matsuyama currently tops the rankings, following by US PGA champion Justin Thomas, Open champion Jordan Spieth and world No.1 Dustin Johnson. 

Related Articles - Rory McIlroy

Related Articles - FedEx Cup

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - Tour News

Watch See all videos right arrow

play button
Under Armour Spieth One Review
Under Armour
play button
PowaKaddy Compact C2 Trolley Review
Watch
play button
Review: Trump Turnberry King Robert the Bruce Course
Watch
play button
Inside the Turnberry Lighthouse
Watch
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Solheim Cup: Kerr stars as US maintains lead
SOLHEIM CUP

By Michael McEwan

Rory McIlroy will attempt to defend FedEx title after all
Rory McIlroy

By Michael McEwan

Solheim Cup: US routs Europe to take convincing lead
SOLHEIM CUP

By Michael McEwan

"A cauldron of noise and colour" - the Solheim Cup first tee
SOLHEIM CUP

By Michael McEwan

Reid will 'relish' hitting first shot, says coach Craggs
SOLHEIM CUP

By Michael McEwan

Other Top Stories

THE OPEN R&A chief brands BBC coverage 'tired and outdated'
Trending

By Michael McEwan

COMPETITION Win a fantastic golf break to Perth!
Strathmore Hotels

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

How the pros prepare for links golf
The Open

By David Cunninghame

THE OPEN Jason Day knows why people think he's slow
Jason Day

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

COMPETITION Win a seven-night Machrihanish Dunes stay with unlimited golf!

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Watch Denis Pugh Lessons See all videos right arrow

play button
Shift your weight to the left side
Callaway
play button
Get your takeaway right
Watch
play button
Get the basics right
Watch
play button
Move the ball further forward in your stance
Watch
See all videos right arrow

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below