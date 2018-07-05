Rory McIlroy won't lose sleep if he never wins another major

Rory McIlroy has said that he won’t lose sleep if he goes the rest of his career without winning another major.



It is coming up on four years since the most recent of the Northern Irishman’s major victories – the 2014 US PGA Championship – but, rather than be alarmed, McIlroy insists it doesn’t bother him.

“If I didn't win another major for the rest of my career, nothing is going to change in my life,” he said. “Obviously, I don't feel like I'll have fulfilled my potential but, at the same time, there's other things in my life that are more important than golf.

“I'd be disappointed but again, it's not going to change things. I don't panic. It doesn't keep me up at night.”



• Rory rues 'disappointing' 2018 near-misses

• Rory tweaks swing after US Open missed cut



At the Masters in April, McIlroy put himself in a great position to become just the sixth player in history to complete the career grand slam before being undone by a disappointing final round.

However, speaking to the media ahead of the Irish Open – which gets underway today – he said that adding to his major haul wasn’t a priority for him at the start of the season.

“My goal this year, it wasn't to win majors,” he added. “It was just to give myself a chance and to put myself in positions to see how I fair. I did that at Augusta. I felt like I learned a bit from it and then hopefully going into Carnoustie [The Open] and Bellerive [US PGA], I can put myself in similar positions.



• McIlroy dismisses criticism of his mental strength

• Rory explains reasons for US Open missed cut



“I think getting married and thinking about the future and what that entails, that's huge. I think as you get older and as you evolve as a person, you change and your perspective on things changes a little bit. It's not just the golf nowadays. There's a lot more that goes into it.



“It's still my career and I still want to make the most of it and I still feel like I have a lot of time left to make my mark on golf but at the same time, as I said, it doesn't keep me up at night thinking. ‘If I never win another major, I can't live with myself.’”