Rory McIlroy admits ‘resent’ for Olympics

• Rory McIlroy admits his true feelings about the Olympic Games
• “I started to resent it and I do,” said the four-time major winner
• McIlroy is adamant he feels like he didn’t miss out on the event
The four-time major winner, who opted to play for Ireland before withdrawing citing the Zika virus, told the Sunday Independent that, unlike other players, he had no real affinity as to who to represent.
“I resent the Olympic Games because of the position it put me in” – Rory McIlroy
“All of a sudden it put me in a position where I had to question who I am,” he said.
Read more -> Rory McIlroy makes BIG equipment changes for 2017
“Who am I? Where am I from? Where do my loyalties lie? Who am I going to play for? Who do I not want to piss off the most. I started to resent it and I do.
“I resent the Olympic Games because of the position it put me in, that’s my feelings towards it, and whether that’s right or wrong, it’s how I feel.”
After Justin Rose secured gold for Great Britain (below) ahead of Henrik Stenson and Matt Kuchar, McIlroy revealed that the 2013 US Open champion sent him a message asking if he felt as though he’d ‘missed out’.
But McIlroy was adamant that he hadn’t, again referencing the country debate.
Read more -> Rory McIlroy named one of ‘best-mannered’ people
“I said, ‘Justin, if I had been on the podium (listening) to the Irish national anthem as that flag went up, or the British national anthem as that flag went up, I would have felt uncomfortable either way.
“I don’t know the words to either of them. I don’t feel a connection to either flag. I don’t want it to be about flags. I’ve tried to stay away from that.”
“It just got to the point where it wasn’t worth the hassle” – Rory McIlroy
“Not everyone is (driven by) nationalism and patriotism and that’s never been me, because I felt like I grew up in a place where I wasn’t allowed to be.
“It was suppressed. I never wanted it to get political or about where I’m from, but that’s what it turned into. And it just got to the point where it wasn’t worth the hassle.”
What do you make of Rory McIlroy’s comments about his resentment of the Olympic Games? Do you agree with him and see where he’s coming from? Leave your thoughts in the ‘Comments’ section below.
Marshall Moyes
January 9, 2017 at 11:14 am
Hi,
I fully understand Rory’s point of view. It wold be bad enough being Scottish or Welsh if you were very driven by nationalist feelings but the Irish situation is much worse. Why would Rory want to be involved in this situation with the politics and religious divides etc.
Having said that , as he was from Northern Ireland ,it is part of the UK.
Colin Browne
January 9, 2017 at 11:30 am
As a fellow “Ulsterman” I totally sympathise with Rory. The lunatic extremists, especially the “Loyalists” have made it awkward to be “Irish”. Sport in Norn Iron is deeply divided. Golf, rugby and hockey amongst others are governed by all Ireland bodies, football which attracts the loons from both sides has seperate governing bodies north and south. GAA is seen as a catholic/republican sport .
He will never please everyone so all he needs to do is please himself, an Olympic gold medal will not define his career, Majors will. If the Olympics are not the pinnacle of your sport then should that sport be included?
May Sinclair
January 9, 2017 at 3:12 pm
Was it the Zika virus or was it the country question? Everybody, as far as we know, came back healthy so no longer a valid reason not to go so is it now the other complication is thrown into the mix. You can’t resent an event that you have decided not to attend especially when Justin came back with gold.
Marshall Moyes
January 9, 2017 at 6:42 pm
After further thought on this matter and discussion with golfing friends , I am now unsure why Rory declared some time ago that he would represent Ireland.
He was brought up in Northern Ireland and would therefore be classed as British–Does he travel on a British Passport ?
Where does the Republic of Ireland come into the equation ? I think he was brought up as a Catholic and it is sad and unfortunate if that is his reason for his dilemma over who to represent.
In conclusion I now feel that he probably should have, without doubt represented GB.