Rory McIlroy admits ‘resent’ for Olympics

• Rory McIlroy admits his true feelings about the Olympic Games

• “I started to resent it and I do,” said the four-time major winner

• McIlroy is adamant he feels like he didn’t miss out on the event

Rory McIlroy has opened up about his true feelings towards the Olympic Games – saying he ‘resents’ the event for making him choose between representing Ireland or Great Britain.

The four-time major winner, who opted to play for Ireland before withdrawing citing the Zika virus, told the Sunday Independent that, unlike other players, he had no real affinity as to who to represent.

“I resent the Olympic Games because of the position it put me in” – Rory McIlroy

“All of a sudden it put me in a position where I had to question who I am,” he said.

Read more -> Rory McIlroy makes BIG equipment changes for 2017

“Who am I? Where am I from? Where do my loyalties lie? Who am I going to play for? Who do I not want to piss off the most. I started to resent it and I do.

“I resent the Olympic Games because of the position it put me in, that’s my feelings towards it, and whether that’s right or wrong, it’s how I feel.”

After Justin Rose secured gold for Great Britain (below) ahead of Henrik Stenson and Matt Kuchar, McIlroy revealed that the 2013 US Open champion sent him a message asking if he felt as though he’d ‘missed out’.

But McIlroy was adamant that he hadn’t, again referencing the country debate.

Read more -> Rory McIlroy named one of ‘best-mannered’ people

“I said, ‘Justin, if I had been on the podium (listening) to the Irish national anthem as that flag went up, or the British national anthem as that flag went up, I would have felt uncomfortable either way.

“I don’t know the words to either of them. I don’t feel a connection to either flag. I don’t want it to be about flags. I’ve tried to stay away from that.”

“It just got to the point where it wasn’t worth the hassle” – Rory McIlroy

“Not everyone is (driven by) nationalism and patriotism and that’s never been me, because I felt like I grew up in a place where I wasn’t allowed to be.

“It was suppressed. I never wanted it to get political or about where I’m from, but that’s what it turned into. And it just got to the point where it wasn’t worth the hassle.”

Follow @BunkeredOnline

Rory McIlroy opens up on Olympics

What do you make of Rory McIlroy’s comments about his resentment of the Olympic Games? Do you agree with him and see where he’s coming from? Leave your thoughts in the ‘Comments’ section below.