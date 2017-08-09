There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGolf NewsRory, Tiger & Jack welcome calendar changes

Golf News

US PGA

Rory, Tiger & Jack welcome calendar changes

By Bunkered Golf Magazine09 August, 2017
US PGA Championship
Uspgachampionship

Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus are among many figures in golf to have welcomed changes to the sport’s calendar, which will come into effect from 2019.

As had been rumoured for the best part of a year, it was confirmed yesterday that the US PGA Championship has moved from August to May and the Players Championship moving from May to March. Immediately following the announcement, the European Tour announced that the BMW PGA Championship would move from May to September.

Speaking ahead of the US PGA Championship, McIlroy, who is the favourite to win the year’s final major, said: “I think it's great for the golf schedule. I think a May date for the PGA of America is a really good thing.

“From a player's perspective, to now have one really big tournament every month from March, the Players, to the Masters to the US PGA Championship to the US Open to the Open, and to have the FedExCup most likely at end of August or start of September; it just has a better flow to it, I think.

Players Championship

“I've been a big supporter of it from the first time I heard about it, and the announcement today, I think has been very well received by a lot of the players in the locker room.”

Woods also saw fit to comment on the changes, saying he fully supported the changes.

Nicklaus, meanwhile, described the changes as ‘a good thing for the game of golf’ in a lengthy Instagram post, with it also offering the chance to help boost the quality of field at his Memorial Tournament, which will likely be held in one of the middle weekends between the US PGA and US Open.

I think today’s announcement will benefit both the PGA of America and the PGA TOUR. Collectively, these moves should be a good thing for the game of golf, and I am supportive of anything that benefits our game and at any level. I think this is a good move for the PGA of America, and hosting their Championship earlier in the year should bring greater recognition to the event. It’s also a logical move for The PLAYERS. They have historically done very well when the event has been played in March, and there is no reason to believe it won’t continue to do well at that time. Kudos to both. From the Memorial Tournament’s perspective, we are very pleased with our end of May spot on the calendar. Being comfortably situated between the PGA Championship and the U.S. Open at the height of the competitive golf season can only benefit our field, which annually is among the strongest in golf. Repost @pgachampionship ・・・ It's official! The PGA Championship is moving to May in 2019. Find more info on pga.com

A post shared by Jack Nicklaus (@jacknicklaus) on

Related Articles - US PGA Championship

Related Articles - PGA C'ship

Watch See all videos right arrow

play button
Under Armour Spieth One Review
Under Armour
play button
Inside the Turnberry Lighthouse
Watch
play button
PowaKaddy Compact C2 Trolley Review
Watch
play button
Review: Trump Turnberry King Robert the Bruce Course
Watch
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

US PGA Our picks for US PGA Championship glory
US PGA

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Paula Creamer 'so confident' as she replaces Korda
Paula Creamer

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

US PGA Rory McIlroy 'inundated' with caddie offers
Rory McIlroy

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

US PGA Rory, Tiger & Jack welcome calendar changes
US PGA Championship

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Westerwood launches exciting new quick golf format
Westerwood

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Other Top Stories

THE OPEN R&A chief brands BBC coverage 'tired and outdated'
Trending

By Michael McEwan

COMPETITION Win a fantastic golf break to Perth!
Strathmore Hotels

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

How the pros prepare for links golf
The Open

By David Cunninghame

THE OPEN Jason Day knows why people think he's slow
Jason Day

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

COMPETITION Win a seven-night Machrihanish Dunes stay with unlimited golf!

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Watch Denis Pugh Lessons See all videos right arrow

play button
Fix your grip with Denis Pugh
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s advice for big hitters
Watch
play button
The right address is the basis of every good golf swing
Watch
play button
Get your takeaway right
Watch
See all videos right arrow

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below