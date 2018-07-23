search
Golf News

Rose goes extremely low to get into Open mix

By Michael McEwan21 July, 2018
Justin Rose

After holing a 15-foot putt on the 18th last night just to make the cut, Justin Rose is suddenly bang in contention to win The Open after producing a scintillating round at Carnoustie today. 

The world No.3 tied the Open course record at the Angus links courtesy of a bogey-free 64. His back nine was particularly impressive. He covered the inward stretch in just 30 blows, picking up four shots in his last six holes.

Consequently, at the time of writing, he holds the clubhouse lead and is just two shots off the top of the leaderboard. 

“I felt like it was a beautiful morning to play golf,” said the Englishman. “I felt like it was an opportunity to score well out there. The greens were somewhat receptive and the pins weren't as tough as maybe the first couple of days. I felt like it was a typical set-up for a moving day, so it was nice to make that move.”

Rose was five-under for the day when he reached the 15th and the start of the notoriously difficult final four holes

Other players might have been content to play conservatively and protect the score but Rose insisted he was determined to “keep pushing myself to keep going, keep going”. The gamble paid off handsomely with a par-par-birdie-birdie finish.

“I thought 4 or 5-under was going to be a good round but nothing special,” he added. “Not going to do enough for me going into tomorrow. I felt like those late couple birdies certainly will make tomorrow at least interesting.”

