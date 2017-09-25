Rules of golf strike again as pro gets brutal four-shot penalty

Just when Matthew Southgate needed a bit of luck, it completely deserted him – and, just for good measure, the Rules of Golf well and truly kicked him when he was down.



The Englishman was already enduring a tough final round at the DAP Championship – the third of four Web.com Tour Finals events – when his ball struck a flying leaf on the 15th green, causing his putt to miss.

Golf is hard ... especially when you're playing for a @PGATOUR card. ⛳️ pic.twitter.com/SoyWo6X01q — Web.com Tour (@WebDotComTour) September 24, 2017

But that was far from the worst of it. Southgate tapped in his short putt but that, as it turned out, was a huge error.

You see, according to Rule 19-1, the contact from the leaf should have meant Southgate replayed his putt from the original position.



He didn't, and so incurred a two-shot penalty for playing from an improper position - and then another two for signing an incorrect scorecard.

Once Southgate’s fellow pros got wind of what had happened, it’s safe to say they were pretty bemused at the decision.

Matt got a 4 shot penalty for this 😱 Putted out as normal but he was supposed to replay the shot...Rules of golf 😔 https://t.co/KBQL8ib5sl — Chris Paisley (@ChrisPaisley86) September 25, 2017

No? Really??? Surely not.... — Matt Wallace (@mattsjwallace) September 25, 2017

Southgate, though, called the decision a ‘massive chin up’ as he went on to post a nine-over-par 79 and finish way down in T64.

hurts more everytime i look at it!! https://t.co/rPSHXS0pBi — Matthew Southgate (@SouthgateMatt) September 24, 2017

thats compulsary, so 2 shot pen for playing from wrong spot and 2 more for signing wrong score!! massive chin up!! — Matthew Southgate (@SouthgateMatt) September 24, 2017

Remind us: when are those new Rules of Golf coming in again?