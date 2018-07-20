search
Russell Knox admits to being in awe of playing partner Woods

Russell Knox admits to being in awe of playing partner Woods

By Michael McEwan19 July, 2018
Russell Knox has admitted that he felt a little uncomfortable playing in the company of his “hero” Tiger Woods for the first time today.

The Scot recovered well from a nervy bogey-bogey start in the opening round at Carnoustie to post a two-over opening round of 73 and afterwards he admitted to having been a little overawed by the company he kept.

“Obviously, I've won three times and I've played in front of loads of people for the last eight years – but I think it's a little different knowing who you're playing with,” said Knox. “I think [Tiger] is the best golfer of all time. He's definitely the person I looked up to. So getting to play with him is pretty unique.”

Russell Knox Open First Tee

Asked if he had been in awe of the former world No.1 and three-time Open champion, Knox added: “Yeah. I mean, I'm not going to lie. He's a person I've seen on the range in the past. He’s almost like a mythical figure.

“I wanted to chat with him a little bit. Obviously, Hideki [Matsuyama] is not the easiest person to talk to with the language barrier. So I was like, yeah, I'm out here with Tiger for five hours, might as well talk to him.

“I knew it was going to be an uncomfortable round. I was never going to feel like I was out playing with my buddies, just free-wheeling it, and that's understandable. Major championship, Open in Scotland, playing with your hero, you're never going to feel like you're just winging it.

“So, I was overall fairly satisfied with how I did.”

