Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
HomeGolf NewsRussell Knox and Martin Laird pick perfect Zurich walk-on tune

Golf News

Russell Knox and Martin Laird pick perfect Zurich walk-on tune

By Michael McEwan25 April, 2018
Russell Knox Martin Laird Zurich Classic of New Orleans
Russell Knox Zurich Classic Story

As the sole Scots on the PGA Tour, it makes perfect sense that Russell Knox and Martin Laird should team up for this week’s Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

The event is a welcome departure from the usual 72-hole individual strokeplay competitions that make up most of the tour’s schedule and was won last year by Sweden’s Jonas Blixt and Cameron Smith of Australia.

This year’s event, at TPC of Louisiana, will also feature walk-on music for the first time.

All of the teams who make the cut will be introduced onto the first tee over the weekend to the tune of a track that they’ve specifically chosen – and, on the latest Secret Golf podcast, hosted by his sister Diane, Russell Knox revealed what he and compatriot Laird have picked… and, given their homeland, it couldn’t be more appropriate.

Martin Laird Zurich Classic Story

The duo will walk out to… wait for it… the Scottish national anthem ‘Flower of Scotland’.

Not just any old version of it, either. They’re going with an acoustic, bagpipe-only version.

Yes, really.

“I picked it,” Russell told the podcast. “We were both not overly concerned about picking a song so Martin left it to me and I was like, ‘You know what? We’re both Scottish – it has to be some kind of bagpipe music’.

“I went onto Google, typed in ‘bagpipe music’ and the first thing that came up was a bagpipe version of ‘Flower of Scotland’. I was like, ‘Perfect!’ It’s straight-up bagpipes.”

Knox also revealed that he had a contingency all lined-up, too.

“The second choice was going to be ‘500 Miles’ by The Proclaimers,” he added. “That would have been decent. There was talk of some Braveheart music, too, but that’s pretty slow so I decided on ‘Flower of Scotland’. You play that at a rugby match and it pumps everybody up so there’s no reason why it can’t pump up Martin and I, too.

“Obviously, we’re the only two Scottish players on the PGA Tour, so people are going to expect good Scottish music from us and we’re going to pull through with some good old bagpipes. We’re looking forward to it.”

The trouble with ‘Flower of Scotland’ is that it divides opinion. Some Scots love it, some absolutely don’t.

So, we had a think about some other Scottish classics Knox and Laird could have rocked up to.

Franz Ferdinand – Take Me Out

The Fratellis – Chelsea Dagger

Primal Scream – Rocks

Twin Atlantic – Heart And Soul

Frankie Miller – Caledonia

Or best of all…

Billy Connolly – The Welly Boot Song

Related Articles - Russell Knox

Related Articles - Martin Laird

Related Articles - Zurich Classic of New Orleans

Related Articles - PGA Tour

-

Golf News

Russell Knox and Martin Laird pick perfect Zurich walk-on tune
New

By Michael McEwan

Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy
Padraig Harrington

By Michael McEwan

American golf club accused of discriminating against black women members
Grandview Golf Club

By bunkered.co.uk

Other Top Stories

15 big-name players yet to qualify for The Masters
The Masters

By Martin Inglis

What is a Stimpmeter and how do you use it?
Stimpmeter

By bunkered.co.uk

Ping G400 Max driver review
Review

By David Cunninghame

Watch Denis Pugh Lessons See all videos right arrow

play button
Denis Pugh gives a lesson for beginners
Watch
play button
How to control your distances
Watch
play button
A good grip will give you more consistency
Watch
play button
Generate power with a good hip and shoulder turn
Watch
See all videos right arrow

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below