Russell Knox gets full Scottish treatment

The PGA Tour pulled out all the stops for Russell Knox on his trip to TPC Sawgrass yesterday.

According to the Scot’s Twitter profile, he was speaking at an employee meeting at the PGA Tour’s headquarters and, as he walked off the stage, it was to the sound of a bagpiper who followed him off stage.

Check out the video below:

Had the pleasure of speaking @PGATOUR employee meeting today @TPCSawgrass. Exit music was on point #Scotland pic.twitter.com/R7zekr49PU — Russell Knox (@rooknox) February 13, 2017

Knox has played three times so far on the PGA Tour in 2017, finishing T17 at the SBS Tournament of Champions, T11 at the Sony Open in Hawaii before missing the cut at the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

The 31-year-old is not in the field for this week’s Genesis Open – where eight of the world’s top ten are featuring – but is expected to tee it up in next week’s Honda Classic in his home state of Florida.

Follow @BunkeredOnline

Will Russell Knox win on tour in 2017?

Do you think the Scot will get another victory under his belt this year? Let us know in the ‘Comments’ section below.

More Reading