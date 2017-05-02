Russell Knox 'honoured' to have Scots junior event

Inverness and Nairn Dunbar have joined forces to introduce a new trophy for junior golfers bearing the name of Russell Knox, who started his career at both golf clubs.



The Russell Knox Trophy will recognise the Scot’s contribution to world golf and be presented to the junior boy or girl recording the best scratch score at the annual event, which will alternate between the clubs.

I am truly honoured that my former clubs are recognising my achievements in this way - Russell Knox

The inaugural event will be staged at Culcabock, Inverness, on Tuesday, July 11, 2017 – the Tuesday before the Scottish Open – and is being acknowledged by the North District Golf Association as an Order of Merit event.

“I am truly honoured that my former clubs are recognising my achievements in this way,” said Knox. “I learned my golf while growing up in the Highlands and owe so much to these early days.”



WATCH - Russell Knox gets full Scottish treatment



The 31-year-old is an honorary member of both clubs. At Nairn Dunbar, he was junior champion and junior captain before going on to win the club championship on three occasions from 2002. At Inverness, meanwhile, he won the Inverness 4 Day Open in three successive years from 2004.

As a junior, he made his mark in the local area by winning the North District Boys Championship in 2002 and securing the North District Youth Championship the following year.

Gordon Fyfe, president of Inverness Golf Club, said: “Russell has been such a great ambassador for our clubs. The new trophy is a way of recognising what he has achieved on the world stage of golf. I’m sure it will be an inspiration for up and coming juniors in the north.”

Stuart Henderson, captain of Nairn Dunbar Golf Club added: “Nairn Dunbar is extremely proud of Russell’s exceptional progress and his continuing role as an ambassador for the club and Scottish golf.”