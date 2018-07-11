search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsRussell Knox moves into 2018 Ryder Cup reckoning

Golf News

Russell Knox moves into 2018 Ryder Cup reckoning

By Martin Inglis09 July, 2018
Russell Knox Irish Open Scottish Golf Ryder Cup Ryder Cup 2018 Ballyliffin Golf Club Ryan Fox
Russell Knox1

Russell Knox moved back into the world top 50 and bang in contention for a place in the 2018 Ryder Cup team after clinching victory in the Irish Open.

The Scot, who had was ranked as low as No.137 in the world at the beginning of last month, drained two lengthy putts on the 18th green – one in regulation play and the other in a play-off – to defeat Kiwi Ryan Fox.

It was his first victory since the 2016 Travelers Championship – more than two years ago – and followed an impressive showing at the French Open, where he finished runner-up to clinch his place in The Open at Carnoustie next week.

The famous siblings of famous golfers
Exclusive: Knox 'not playing golf to make friends'

If performing well at Le Golf National didn’t have captain Thomas Bjorn watching with intent, he is now but, after moving up to eighth on the European Points List, Knox insists that he still has a serious amount of work to do.

“It’s still a long way away,” he said. “To make that team, obviously you have to win tournaments. This is a great start, obviously and last week, as well, but this is not good enough.

“I need to hammer down and I'm going to have to make that team in order to go to France.”

Rory picks World Cup winner... and it's not England

Despite his wins at the 2015 WGC-HSBC Champions and 2016 Travelers Championship, Knox was overlooked as a captain’s pick for Hazeltine by captain Darren Clarke.

Knox wasn’t a European Tour member when he won in China and, as a result, didn’t receive any points for the event. Had he been a member, he would have qualified automatically.

“It was obviously disappointing not to make the team being so close, but that's gone now,” Knox continued. “That's in the past.

“My job is to focus on trying to qualify for the team this year. Like I say, of course it's disappointing, but that's just the way the cookie crumbled for me.

“I've got to get my head down, and just play my best, and if I'm one of those guys come end of qualification, then I would love to be there.”

Related Articles - Russell Knox

Related Articles - Irish Open

Related Articles - Scottish Golf

Related Articles - Ryder Cup

Related Articles - Ryder Cup 2018

Related Articles - Ryan Fox

Golf News

Phil Mickelson admits work is required to repair reputation
Rickie Fowler shoots lowest round of the year in Gullane opener
Bryson DeChambeau breaks silence on USGA's compass ruling
After 18 gruelling months, Danny Willett has finally turned a corner
2019 Scottish Open & Ladies Scottish Open venue confirmed

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
Swing your arms more freely
Callaway
play button
Shift your weight to the left side
Callaway
play button
Lowering your ball flight
Callaway
play button
Stop the hands from flipping over
Watch
See all videos right arrow