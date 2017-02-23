Russell Knox steps up Masters preparation

• Russell Knox goes on pre-Masters trip to Augusta National

Russell Knox has stepped up his preparations for The Masters with a visit to Augusta National.

The 31-year-old is gearing up for his second trip down Magnolia Lane and, at this moment in time, is one of only two Scots along with Sandy Lyle currently playing in the first major of the year.

“It’s just so awesome driving into Augusta” – Russell Knox

According to GolfByTourMiss.com, Knox accepted an invitation from Augusta member Bryan Jones of New Jersey, who is on the Masters Rules Committee, and joining him were his coach, manager and fellow PGA Tour pro Henrik Norlander.

“It’s just so awesome driving into Augusta and especially now for a second time outside of the Masters, as it’s just a magical place,” Knox told GolfByTourMiss.com ahead of the Honda Classic, where he was defeated in a four-man play-off back in 2014.

“It was opportune last week as I was not playing out in LA to head up to Augusta and it’s not too long a drive from Jacksonville.

“Even though playing well at Augusta is super important, I’m more focused about peaking this week and also next week in Mexico, so I want to play well every week.”

Knox’ debut at Augusta National last year didn’t exactly go according to plan as he missed the cut by two strokes.

The Scot opened with a seven-over-par 79, including a triple-bogey at the 18th, while an improved one-over-par 73 in the second round also included a triple-bogey, this time at the 11th.

But what did he shoot on his return? Well, he indicated that it was a level par 72.

Russell Knox at The Masters

