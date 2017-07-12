Russell Knox has reiterated he made ‘no mistakes’ in his attempts to qualify for the 2016 Ryder Cup.

The Scot was overlooked by Darren Clarke as one of three captain’s picks for Hazeltine in favour of Thomas Pieters, Martin Kaymer and Lee Westwood after narrowly missing out on qualifying automatically.

Knox believed he’d done enough to earn a spot in the team after his win at the WGC-HSBC Champions in November 2015, which came when he wasn’t a member of the European Tour but, looking back, he has no regrets with how things panned out.

“There were no mistakes,” said Knox. “I was happy with my decision. I feel like I’ve said this a million times that I played good enough to make the team because the points in China didn’t count. I felt like I played well enough to be picked.

“Hopefully I’ll keep playing well and have a reason to play more in Europe to make the team. If I’m anywhere close, I’ll do everything I can to make the team.”

The 2017 season hasn’t panned out how Knox would’ve hoped for so far. He has drifted from No.18 to No.48 in the world in the space of six months after nine missed cuts in 17 events and with a best finish of T11, he knows that unless his form picks up, it’s pointless even talking about the 2018 Ryder Cup.

“It was nice to go and see the course [at the French Open], even though I didn’t play well,” Knox added. “It’s definitely a goal [to make the team] but the No.1 goal is the top 50. If I don’t play in the major and WGCs, I have no chance of making the Ryder Cup team.

“The bottom line is, I’ve got to do a lot better than I’ve been doing the last four or five months to even be in the conversation. The good thing is, the points haven’t started yet, so maybe I’m just waiting my time.”