Russell Knox offers brutal appraisal of his Open efforts

Russell Knox offered an honest assessment of his Open performance after missing the cut at the Carnoustie, describing his performance as ‘useless’.

The Scot posted a second consecutive 73, which, at the time of writing, looks set to be one shot too many.

In the worst of the Friday weather, Knox – winner of the recent Irish Open – went out in three-over 39 and, although he steadied the shop somewhat to come back in one-under, it all added up to a disappointing two days’ work.

• Tommy Fleetwood dreaming of Open glory

• Rory McIlroy responds to Harmon's criticism

“I can count on two hands how many shots I mis-hit in a week at most tournaments - I think the last two days I can count on one hand how many really good shots I hit,” said the 33-year-old.

“I just didn't have it. I battled away. I dug as deep as I could. My short game and putting was incredible, and that kept me with a fighting chance. But my long game was hopeless.”

After his opening round, Knox said that the experience of playing with his “hero” Tiger Woods for the first-ever time had got to him. Today, he made no such excuses.

“I didn't feel anything like that today,” he said. “I think I got it out of the way yesterday.

• Sandy Lyle's putter has to be seen to be believed

• Take a tour of the second oldest golf shop in the world

“You're only going to ever get to play the first time with him once, and that was mine. We chatted away. He was nice to me. I was nice to him, I think. So I enjoyed my time out there. I enjoyed watching him play. He's Tiger Woods for a reason. He hit some incredible shots and just picked his way around the course well.

“So, yeah, I think it was important to get it out of the way, and next time I'll bury him!”