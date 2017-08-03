Ryan Lumsden enters Scottish Am QFs after ace finish

Anglo-Scot Ryan Lumsden produced the finish all golfers dream of to reach the Scottish Men’s Amateur Championship quarter-finals – winning his match with a hole-in-one.

Kirkhill’s Craig Ross was on the receiving end at Prestwick as Lumsden, who plays out of Royal Wimbledon and represented Scotland in the recent European Amateur Team Championship, holed out in stunning style with an ace at the second extra hole, the short second, to reach the last eight.

The pair were a combined ten-under-par for their 20 holes as Lumsden set up a quarter-final tie with Irvine’s Stuart Easton.

“It was an incredible match all day long, both playing some great golf,” said Lumsden, 20, who earlier beat Aussie-based Scot Robbie Morrison in the last-32. “We got to the 20th, I knew the number of yards having played it twice already today, and one hop and it went in the back edge.

“It was an incredible feeling and it hasn’t quite sunk in yet. I can’t wait until tomorrow now after two good wins today and I’m excited to try and go further.”

Meantime, Kilmacolm’s Matt Clark is chasing a dream sixth consecutive appearance in the Men’s Home Internationals after beating Steven Stewart and Neil Beattie to make it through to the quarter-finals.

There are two spots in the team bound for Moortown at Prestwick this week and ahead of facing Elderslie’s Alasdair McDougall in the last eight, Clark said: “I’ve never been to the quarter-finals so it’s new ground tomorrow. I’m pleased with how I’m playing so hopefully I can keep it going.

“Trying to play in the Home Internationals is the reason I tee up in all the events I do. I was disappointed not to be in the initial selection but hopefully I can do enough this week to get in again.”

Nairn’s Sandy Scott, 19, recovered from two down after three holes of his last 16 tie with Will Porter (Carnoustie) to reach the quarter-finals, having earlier come through a closely-fought match with top-ranked player Craig Howie. The Peebles player three-putted the last to ultimately end his hopes.

Scott now faces Banchory’s Sam Locke, while the bottom match sees George Burns from Williamwood take on Christopher Maclean, after the Balmore player held his nerve at the last to edge out the second-best strokeplay qualifier, Cawder’s Calum Fyfe.

Scottish Amateur Quarter-Final draw

Sandy Scott (Nairn) v Sam Locke (Banchory)

Matt Clark (Kilmacolm) v Alasdair McDougall (Elderslie)

Stuart Easton (Irvine) v Ryan Lumsden (Royal Wimbledon)

George Burns (Williamwood) v Christopher Maclean (Balmore)