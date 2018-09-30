Ryder Cup 2018: The bunkered team's predictions

There are less than 48 hours until the latest edition of golf's greatest event gets underway.

But who will win the 2018 Ryder Cup - and by how big a margin will they do so? Below, the bunkered.co.uk team weighs in with their predictions...

BRYCE RITCHIE • EDITOR

WINNER: Europe

SCORE: 14.5 – 13.5

I like the fact that the Euros seemingly have their backs against the wall and are constantly being reminded that they’re playing a top quality US side. That will play into their hands, making them even more determined to prove people wrong, because the consensus is that this US side is just too good. I’m not a Thomas Bjorn fan, but he’s looked comfortable in the hot seat and that will rub off on his players.

TOP EURO: Justin Rose

TOP AMERICAN: Brooks Koepka

• I'm under no pressure to perform, says Euro pick

• Captain Bjorn won't change hot head Hatton



MICHAEL McEWAN • DIGITAL EDITOR

WINNER: USA

SCORE: 16.5-11.5

I look at this American side and I see no obvious weakness. They are strong in every department. Jim Furyk might have a horrible record in the Ryder Cup as a player but, as a captain, he has been so impressive. Calm, measured and quietly confident. I don’t get the same feeling from his opposite number, Thomas Bjorn. This is the strongest American side I can ever remember and they are long overdue a win in Europe. It’s coming this week. I’m almost certain of it.

TOP EURO: Tommy Fleetwood

TOP AMERICAN: Patrick Reed (obviously)

• Win a TaylorMade M4 with bunkered this week



MARTIN INGLIS • STAFF WRITER

WINNER: USA

SCORE: 16-12

Think back to Hazeltine and how strong the US team was. Well, it’s so much stronger here. Six of the last eight major champions have been from the US, nine of the 12 team members have won at least one of golf’s four coveted titles and, for their four wildcard picks, they called upon two of the greatest players of all-time, a player who has won two of his last four events, as well as one of the most consistent players on the PGA Tour this season. While I’d like to be proven wrong, I believe the US are too formidable a proposition for Europe and, while home advantage and greater course knowledge will reduce the deficit from 2016, it should still be fairly comfortable for the Stars & Stripes.

TOP EURO: Justin Rose

TOP AMERICAN: Brooks Koepka

• The 2018 Ryder Cup in ten eye-popping numbers

• Could Tiger and Phil really be paired together?

DAVID CUNNINGHAME • STAFF WRITER

WINNER: USA

SCORE: 15.5-12.5

It pains me to say this, but the yanks have this one sewn up. Going through both teams man for man, the USA simply has too much firepower and will quickly dispel any notion of a home advantage for the Europeans by establishing an early lead on Friday on morning. They will keep the European’s at arms length and go into the singles in a strong position. Europe will put up the good fight until the final few matches on Sunday but the American’s will close out in style and claim their first Ryder Cup on European soil in 25 years. I really hope I am wrong.

TOP EURO: Justin Rose

TOP AMERICAN: Brooks Koepka

Now, over to you...

Who do you think will win the 2018 Ryder Cup? By what margin? And who will the two teams' top point-scorers be? Leave your hopes / expectations in our Comments section below.