Golf News

Ryder Cup captains outline social media policy for this week

By bunkered.co.uk24 September, 2018
Ryder Cup Bjorn And Furyk

Thomas Bjorn and Jim Furyk have said they expect the players on their respective Ryder Cup teams to be responsible on social media this week.

Neither captain will be imposing any kind of social media ‘blackout’ on their players, instead trusting them not to let tweeting, updating Facebook and posting photos on Instagram interfere with the task at hand: winning the Ryder Cup.

“I don't really have any policies, per se, other than you obviously want to keep everything straight and narrow,” said US captain Furyk. “I think social media is great when it's fun. But past that, you know, I don't really see any issues or concerns.”

Bjorn added that he has “no problem” with his players using the platforms.

Ryder Cup 1St Tee

“I think a young player today, it's such a big part of their lives,” said the Dane. “I think if you put restrictions on what they can do and how they live their lives, it changes them a bit.

“As Jim says, it's a high-pressure week and a sensitive week, and I'm sure they on both sides will respect that.

“But social media is part of a sportsman's life today and you can't take them out of that.”

