Ryder Cup duo set for darts showdown at Ally Pally

Golf News

Ryder Cup duo set for darts showdown at Ally Pally

By bunkered.co.uk12 December, 2018
Lee Westwood Andy Sullivan Ryder Cup Ryder Cup 2016 Darts PDC World Darts Championship Alexandra Palace
Darts

Lee Westwood and Andy Sullivan will swap their golf clubs for darts for one night only in an exhibition match during the PDC World Darts Championship.

The duo, who were European teammates at the 2016 Ryder Cup, will head to Alexandra Palace in North London next Friday night (December 21) and face off against one another in front of 4,000 fans.

Lee Westwood

The announcement was made by 1983 World Darts champion Keith Deller – now manager of two-time PDC World Darts champion Adrian Lewis – with Westwood, who attended the event last year with girlfriend Helen Storey, having seemingly forgotten that he’d agreed to step up to the oche.

The banter between the pair soon followed on Twitter with Westwood, of course, directing a height joke to 5ft 9in Sullivan.

The PDC World Darts Championship begins tomorrow on Sky Sports and runs every day through until January 1, with just a short break over Christmas.

