Ryder Cup duo set for darts showdown at Ally Pally

Lee Westwood and Andy Sullivan will swap their golf clubs for darts for one night only in an exhibition match during the PDC World Darts Championship.



The duo, who were European teammates at the 2016 Ryder Cup, will head to Alexandra Palace in North London next Friday night (December 21) and face off against one another in front of 4,000 fans.



The announcement was made by 1983 World Darts champion Keith Deller – now manager of two-time PDC World Darts champion Adrian Lewis – with Westwood, who attended the event last year with girlfriend Helen Storey, having seemingly forgotten that he’d agreed to step up to the oche.



Looking forward to seeing @andysulligolf play @WestwoodLee on December 21st at Ally Pally. Lee look out Andy is up for this. 4,000 fans can’t wait. #nopressure 🎯🎯🎯 — Keith Deller (@KDeller138) December 11, 2018

I had no idea I’d committed to this. Maybe I should practice? — Lee Westwood (@WestwoodLee) December 11, 2018

The banter between the pair soon followed on Twitter with Westwood, of course, directing a height joke to 5ft 9in Sullivan.



Not sure of Westwoods darts ability but I'd be backing @andysulligolf there. Especially if a few Magners are involved first — graham goulden (@GrahamGoulden78) December 11, 2018

On previous form I’ll do well to make it up onto the stage! Will there be a step for Sully to stand on? — Lee Westwood (@WestwoodLee) December 11, 2018

😂😂😂😂😂😂 it’s started already hope your darts is as good as your bants 🎯 — Andy Sullivan (@andysulligolf) December 11, 2018

The PDC World Darts Championship begins tomorrow on Sky Sports and runs every day through until January 1, with just a short break over Christmas.