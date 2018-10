Paul Casey - 7



Record: 1-1-1

Emotions were running high for Casey in the aftermath of the result and who can blame him, with the win coming ten years after his last Ryder Cup appearance? Of all the Europeans, his record of 1-1-1 is little reflection on just how well he played over the course of the three days, running into the duo of Spieth and Thomas while they were at their hottest. The result is just rewards for his re-commitment to the European Tour at the start of 2017.