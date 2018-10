Bryson DeChambeau - 3

Record: 0-3-0

For what one can only presume is the first time in his life, brainiac Bryson flunked a big test this week... but what chance did he have, playing alongside a thoroughly out of sorts Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods (and much more on them soon enough) and going out in the anchor match of the singles order where there was little chance for him to influence the result. A tough debut for the rookie but he conducted himself with class all week.