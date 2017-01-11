Ryder Cup: How do the captains compare?

Both players were vice-captains of their respective teams in 2016 and will now take the mantle in only the second match in history on Continental Europe at Le Golf National in Paris.
But how do the two stack up against each other? Obviously it’s blue for Bjorn and red for Furyk.
Age: 45 / 46
Place of birth: Silkeborg, Denmark / West Chester, PA, USA
Height: 6ft 2in / 6ft 2in
Nickname: The Great Dane / Mr. 58
Turned pro: 1993 / 1992
Ryder Cups played: 3 / 9
Ryder Cup points won: 4 / 12
Ryder Cup record: 3-4-2 / 10-20-4
Ryder Cup winning percentage: 44.44% / 35.29%
Times vice-captain: 3 / 1
Majors played: 57 / 85
Major wins: 0 / 1
Major top 5s: 5 / 16
Major top 10s: 8 / 23
Best finish at The Masters: T8 (2014) / 4 (1998/2003)
Best finish at US Open: T22 (2001) / 1 (2003)
Best finish at The Open: T2 (2000/2003) / 4 (1997/1998/2006/2014)
Best finish at US PGA: T2 (2005) / 2 (2013)
European/PGA Tour wins: 15 / 17
European/PGA Tour events played: 484 / 560
Current world ranking: 482 / 37
Highest world ranking: 10 / 2
No. weeks in top 5: 0 / 177
No. weeks in top 10: 1 / 442
No. weeks in top 25: 163 / 898
No. weeks in top 50: 556 / 1,058
No. weeks in top 100: 792 / 1,105
Earnings: €20,294,994 / $67,376,752
