Ryder Cup: How do the captains compare?

So, there we have it. It’ll be Jim Furyk that goes head-to-head against Thomas Bjorn at the 2018 Ryder Cup.

Both players were vice-captains of their respective teams in 2016 and will now take the mantle in only the second match in history on Continental Europe at Le Golf National in Paris.

But how do the two stack up against each other? Obviously it’s blue for Bjorn and red for Furyk.

General

Age: 45 / 46

Place of birth: Silkeborg, Denmark / West Chester, PA, USA

Height: 6ft 2in / 6ft 2in

Nickname: The Great Dane / Mr. 58

Turned pro: 1993 / 1992

Ryder Cup

Ryder Cups played: 3 / 9

Ryder Cup points won: 4 / 12

Ryder Cup record: 3-4-2 / 10-20-4

Ryder Cup winning percentage: 44.44% / 35.29%

Times vice-captain: 3 / 1

Majors

Majors played: 57 / 85

Major wins: 0 / 1

Major top 5s: 5 / 16

Major top 10s: 8 / 23

Best finish at The Masters: T8 (2014) / 4 (1998/2003)

Best finish at US Open: T22 (2001) / 1 (2003)

Best finish at The Open: T2 (2000/2003) / 4 (1997/1998/2006/2014)

Best finish at US PGA: T2 (2005) / 2 (2013)

Other wins/world ranking

European/PGA Tour wins: 15 / 17

European/PGA Tour events played: 484 / 560

Current world ranking: 482 / 37

Highest world ranking: 10 / 2

No. weeks in top 5: 0 / 177

No. weeks in top 10: 1 / 442

No. weeks in top 25: 163 / 898

No. weeks in top 50: 556 / 1,058

No. weeks in top 100: 792 / 1,105

Earnings: €20,294,994 / $67,376,752

Follow @BunkeredOnline

Who will make the better Ryder Cup captain?

Which one of the pair do you think will be leading their side to victory at Le Golf National in less than two years’ time? Leave your thoughts in the ‘Comments’ section below.