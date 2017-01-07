Ryder Cup: HUGE favourite for US captain

• Jim Furyk the clear favourite to be the 2018 US Ryder Cup captain

• He is ahead of likes of Steve Stricker and Fred Couples in running

• Furyk was assistant to Davis Love III at Hazeltine last year

There is a clear favourite as to who will be the 2018 US Ryder Cup captain, with the decision set to be made in an announcement next week.

Golf World’s Dave Shedloski tweeted on Wednesday to say that a press conference had been scheduled – and Jim Furyk is the guy who looks set to get the nod.

According to Sky Bet, Furyk is 8/13 to lead Team USA in what will be the first Ryder Cup contested in France at Le Golf National from September 28-30, 2018.

He’s followed by Fred Couples at 4/1, Steve Stricker at 5/1 and then Davis Love III at 7/1.

Up until this year’s victory at Hazeltine, where he was assistant to Love, Furyk had played in all nine Ryder Cups from 1997-2014 – second only to Phil Mickelson who has made ten appearances.

However, both have played in an era of European dominance which only yielded two US wins – three including 2016 – and, as a result, Furyk has a poor Ryder Cup record of 10-20-4.

Couples (above) has already had a taste of captaincy with victories in the 2009, 2011 and 2013 Presidents Cups, while if Love was to be selected, it would be the third time in four Ryder Cup matches.

If Furyk is chosen, he will of course go up against Thomas Bjorn who was announced as the European captain last month and will have the mammoth task of securing a US win on European soil for the first time in 25 years.

