Ryder Cup: Molinari brilliantly trolls misfiring Reed

Coming into this week, Patrick Reed had lost once in nine previous Ryder Cup appearances.

It’s only Saturday afternoon and, already, he’s been on the wrong end of two defeats, losing both of his matches so far.

The USA’s top points-scorer in each of the last two editions of the match, Masters champion Reed has produced a lacklustre performance so far at Le Golf National, losing twice in the company of Tiger Woods – both times at the hands of Francesco Molinari and Tommy Fleetwood.

In this morning’s fourballs, Reed didn't win a single hole and made just one birdie, for a halve at the par-5 ninth.

Needless to say, given the high bar he has set in his previous two appearances, 28-year-old Reed’s poor performance has been scrutinised plenty on social media… with Molinari’s fellow tour pro brother Edoardo – a former Ryder Cup player himself – amongst those to remark upon it.

Brilliantly so, might we add.

Captain America must have no passport! No sights of him in Paris! #rydercup@RyderCupEurope@EuropeanTour — Edoardo Molinari (@DodoMolinari) September 29, 2018

Bravo, Dodo! Take the rest of the day off. You’ve won the internet today!