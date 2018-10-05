search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsRyder Cup: Molinari brilliantly trolls misfiring Reed

Golf News

Ryder Cup: Molinari brilliantly trolls misfiring Reed

By Michael McEwan29 September, 2018
Ryder Cup 2018 Ryder Cup Edoardo Molinari Francesco Molinari Patrick Reed Team Europe Team USA Le Golf National
Patrick Reed

Coming into this week, Patrick Reed had lost once in nine previous Ryder Cup appearances. 

It’s only Saturday afternoon and, already, he’s been on the wrong end of two defeats, losing both of his matches so far. 

The USA’s top points-scorer in each of the last two editions of the match, Masters champion Reed has produced a lacklustre performance so far at Le Golf National, losing twice in the company of Tiger Woods – both times at the hands of Francesco Molinari and Tommy Fleetwood.

• RECAP - The best & worst of Day 1 at the Ryder Cup

• Furyk defends Mickelson foursomes selection

In this morning’s fourballs, Reed didn't win a single hole and made just one birdie, for a halve at the par-5 ninth.  

Misfiring Patrick Reed

• Koepka affected by hitting female fan on opening morning

• The way these fans are watching the Ryder Cup is GENIUS

Needless to say, given the high bar he has set in his previous two appearances, 28-year-old Reed’s poor performance has been scrutinised plenty on social media… with Molinari’s fellow tour pro brother Edoardo – a former Ryder Cup player himself – amongst those to remark upon it.

Brilliantly so, might we add.

Bravo, Dodo! Take the rest of the day off. You’ve won the internet today!

Related Articles - Ryder Cup 2018

Related Articles - Ryder Cup

Related Articles - Edoardo Molinari

Related Articles - Francesco Molinari

Related Articles - Patrick Reed

Related Articles - Team Europe

Related Articles - Team USA

Related Articles - Le Golf National

Golf News

Former Open champion hits out at Patrick Reed
Golf fans invited to chip in for Scottish legend
Phil Mickelson slates 'almost unplayable' Ryder Cup course
Tyrrell Hatton spills beans on ‘messy’ Ryder Cup party
Top Scottish club bestows membership honour on Sky Sports man

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
Make your swing arc wider
Watch
play button
Open up your left foot to get through the ball
Watch
play button
How to transition your weight with Peter Barber
Callaway
play button
A simple tip to hit the ball higher
Callaway
See all videos right arrow