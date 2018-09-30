search
Ryder Cup: One team is the HUGE favourite with Ladbrokes punters

Golf News

Ryder Cup: One team is the HUGE favourite with Ladbrokes punters

By Michael McEwan27 September, 2018
Ryder Cup 2018 Ryder Cup Le Golf National Team USA Team Europe Jim Furyk Thomas Bjorn Ladbrokes Betting Tiger Woods Dustin Johnson
Ryder Cup Betting

The punters have spoken… and they're overwhelmingly backing the USA to win the 2018 Ryder Cup. 

According to Ladbrokes, a staggering 80% of all bets placed with them so far favour the visiting team in Paris. 

Consequently, they have the US priced at 4/5 favourites to successfully defend the famous gold trophy – and win for the first time on European soil – for the first time in a quarter of a century.

• IN PICS - Check out the glitz and glam from the Ryder Cup Gala Dinner

• Why Bubba Watson could be Europe's secret weapon this week

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: "All the money has favoured the USA at this point but the odds suggest this year's Ryder Cup will be a lot closer than people are thinking."

• Your guide to the very best Ryder Cup-themed gear

• The pick of the things you can buy in the Ryder Cup Store

Europe remain 5/4 shots for the win, while Dustin Johnson is 8/1 to be the Top Combined Points Scorer.

Elsewhere, Tiger Woods is proving a popular pick with punters at 3/1 to be the Top Wildcard.

Ryder Cup betting latest

Ryder Cup Winner

USA - 4/5
Europe - 5/4
Draw - 12/1

Top Combined Points Scorer

D Johnson - 8/1
B Koepka - 10/1
J Rose - 10/1
J Thomas - 10/1
R McIlroy - 10/1
T Woods - 12/1
J Spieth - 14/1

(All prices correct at the time of publishing)

