Ryder Cup: One team is the HUGE favourite with Ladbrokes punters

The punters have spoken… and they’re overwhelmingly backing the USA to win the 2018 Ryder Cup.

According to Ladbrokes, a staggering 80% of all bets placed with them so far favour the visiting team in Paris.



Consequently, they have the US priced at 4/5 favourites to successfully defend the famous gold trophy – and win for the first time on European soil – for the first time in a quarter of a century.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: "All the money has favoured the USA at this point but the odds suggest this year's Ryder Cup will be a lot closer than people are thinking."

Europe remain 5/4 shots for the win, while Dustin Johnson is 8/1 to be the Top Combined Points Scorer.

Elsewhere, Tiger Woods is proving a popular pick with punters at 3/1 to be the Top Wildcard.

Ryder Cup betting latest

Ryder Cup Winner

USA - 4/5

Europe - 5/4

Draw - 12/1

Top Combined Points Scorer

D Johnson - 8/1

B Koepka - 10/1

J Rose - 10/1

J Thomas - 10/1

R McIlroy - 10/1

T Woods - 12/1

J Spieth - 14/1

(All prices correct at the time of publishing)