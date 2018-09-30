Ryder Cup: One team is the HUGE favourite with Ladbrokes punters

The punters have spoken… and they’re overwhelmingly backing the USA to win the 2018 Ryder Cup.
According to Ladbrokes, a staggering 80% of all bets placed with them so far favour the visiting team in Paris.
Consequently, they have the US priced at 4/5 favourites to successfully defend the famous gold trophy – and win for the first time on European soil – for the first time in a quarter of a century.
Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: "All the money has favoured the USA at this point but the odds suggest this year's Ryder Cup will be a lot closer than people are thinking."
Europe remain 5/4 shots for the win, while Dustin Johnson is 8/1 to be the Top Combined Points Scorer.
Elsewhere, Tiger Woods is proving a popular pick with punters at 3/1 to be the Top Wildcard.
Ryder Cup betting latest
Ryder Cup Winner
USA - 4/5
Europe - 5/4
Draw - 12/1
Top Combined Points Scorer
D Johnson - 8/1
B Koepka - 10/1
J Rose - 10/1
J Thomas - 10/1
R McIlroy - 10/1
T Woods - 12/1
J Spieth - 14/1
(All prices correct at the time of publishing)