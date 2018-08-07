Not only is it the final men’s major of the season, this week’s US PGA Championship also represents the last chance for American golfers to qualify automatically for next month’s Ryder Cup.



At the close of play at Bellerive, the top eight players on the US Points List will earn a spot on the team, with the remaining four to be chosen by captain Jim Furyk: three following the Dell Technologies Championship, scheduled to conclude on September 3, and the final one following the BMW Championship on September 9.

At present, only four players have guaranteed their places for the match in Paris: world No.1 Dustin Johnson, US Open champion Brooks Koepka, last week’s WGC-Bridgestone Invitational winner Justin Thomas, and Masters champion Patrick Reed.

Bubba Watson and Jordan Spieth have also all but locked-up their places, leaving two spots open at Bellerive.

At present, positions seven and eight on the US Points List are occupied by Rickie Fowler and Webb Simpson.



The next four spots are filled by Bryson DeChambeau, Phil Mickelson, Xander Schauffele and Matt Kuchar.

Players make 1.5 points for every $1,000 they earn at the US PGA Championship – with the exception of the winner, who earns 2 points per $1,000 banked. So, there is quite literally lots to play for.

Here’s a look at the current standings:

Who do you think will make the team?



Tell us who think will squeeze into Jim Furyk's side - and who you think is likely to miss out. Leave your predictions in our Comments section below.

