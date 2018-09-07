Ryder Cup stars set to descend upon Craigielaw next week

Just two weeks before Europe’s Ryder Cup side takes on the United States in Paris, no fewer than 14 past stars of the biennial contest will assemble in East Lothian to challenge for the Scottish Senior Open title at Craigielaw Golf Club.



Welsh legend Ian Woosnam, successful as a Ryder Cup player and captain, heads a strong field who will compete in the £250,000 tournament on the Staysure Tour when it returns to East Lothian for the fourth successive year from September 14-16.

The 1991 Masters Champion, winner of 52 tournaments worldwide and inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame last year, adds a sprinkle of stardust at a new venue for the Scottish Senior Open in the heart of Scotland’s acclaimed Golf Coast.



The man known universally as ‘Woosie’ will be a huge draw card in the Scottish Senior Open, which was launched in 1993 and has featured on the Staysure Tour schedule ever since. Until now, there has been only one Welsh winner in Brian Huggett, who triumphed at Royal Aberdeen in 1995.

Woosnam, now 60, won three of his 29 European Tour titles in Scotland, the Home of Golf, by capturing the Scottish Open, twice at Gleneagles, and once over the fearsome Carnoustie Championship links.

In addition to Woosnam, 13 other Ryder Cup stars of the past will be battling for the title, including Costantino Rocca and Phillip Price, who know how it feels to have beaten Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson respectively in Ryder Cup singles.

A total of eight past winners of the Scottish Senior Open will be at Craigielaw next week. England’s Paul Eales returns to the area, having won at nearby Archerfield Links in 2016.



A total of six champions from the 2018 Staysure Tour schedule, representing four different countries, are also in attendance, namely: Welshman Stephen Dodd, England’s Phil Golding, Darren Shacklady and Paul Streeter, Australian Peter Fowler and Frenchman Jean-Francois Remesy.

The first 36 holes will be contested in the Alliance Pro-Am format (amateur players paired with a professional). The final round on Sunday, September 16 will be for pros only, with the winner taking home a cheque for £37,500.

Admission to the course is free on all three days, but car parking will be charged at £5 for a solo driver and £10 per car with two or more occupants with all proceeds going to the Official Charity of the tournament, East Lothian Foodbank.