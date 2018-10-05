Ryder Cup Sunday singles draw announced

Rory McIlroy will face off against Justin Thomas in the opening singles match on Sunday at the Ryder Cup.



It's one of just a number of incredible looking match-ups on what promises to be another blockbuster Ryder Cup final day, with the US trailing Europe 10-6.



Other notable ties include Jon Rahm teeing it up against Tiger Woods match number four and Tommy Fleetwood, who is chasing a 5-0-0 record at Le Golf National, against Tony Finau.

The other man chasing a 100% record is Francesco Molinari, who will face Phil Mickelson while, in the anchor match, Alex Noren has been pitted against Bryson DeChambeau.

US Ryder Cup captain Jim Furyk said he arranged his line-up with the view of getting off to the quickest possible start, citing other four-point deficits heading into the final day - Brookline in 1999 and Medinah in 2012 - as reasons to be positive.

"I wanted to message the team a little bit," said Furyk.

"The six of us [Furyk and his vice-captains] worked on it. We want to get off to a fast start. It's key, it's imperative and that's what happened at Brookline and Medinah.

"We've set our guys up with what we feel gives us the best possible chance to do that with a solid top, middle and bottom order."

Sunday singles line-up in full

Match 1: Rory McIlroy v Justin Thomas

Match 2: Paul Casey v Brooks Koepka

Match 3: Justin Rose v Webb Simpson

Match 4: Jon Rahm v Tiger Woods

Match 5: Tommy Fleetwood v Tony Finau

Match 6: Ian Poulter v Dustin Johnson

Match 7: Thorbjorn Olesen v Jordan Spieth

Match 8: Sergio Garcia v Rickie Fowler

Match 9: Francesco Molinari v Phil Mickelson

Match 10: Tyrrell Hatton v Patrick Reed

Match 11: Henrik Stenson v Bubba Watson

Match 12: Alex Noren v Bryson DeChambeau

