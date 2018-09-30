Ryder Cup surging in popularity according to new report

A new report has shown that the number of people taking an interest in the Ryder Cup has surged over the last four years.



Data released by Nielsen Sports, a global leader in sports data, analytics and insight, has shown fans sizes ahead of this week’s match at Le Golf National in Paris have leapt by more than 6.7 million people compared to the same period ahead of the last event to be hosted in Europe in 2014.

Of that surge, 1.1 million additional fans come from Europe, with a further 5.6 million from the US.



“During the last Ryder Cup on European soil in 2014, there was an uplift of an additional 6.4m fans in the months following the event”, said, Marco Nazzari, the Managing Director Europe of Nielsen Sports. “Although those numbers return to their pre-event levels within 12 months, it will be interesting to see what impact this, only the second Ryder Cup to be hosted in continental Europe, will have on fans sizes.



“For brands and broadcasters looking to capitalise on this surge of new fans, understanding who these fans are, their propensity to purchase from sponsoring and the way fans consume content will all be vital considerations they will need to make.”

According to Nielsen Sports, one in every five people in the UK claim to be interested or very interested in the Ryder Cup. The US ranks second in terms of percentage of the population who are fans (15%), followed by Spain (12%), hosts France (6%), Germany (6%) and Italy (6%).



Nielsen Sports has also estimated that, should interest in the Ryder Cup grow at the rate it has done over the last four years in the US and Europe, there is likely to be a further 1%-point increase in the number of fans across both markets.