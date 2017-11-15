Sam Horsfield extends Q-School lead

Young English star Sam Horsfield showed no sign of nerves in his position as overnight leader as he extended his margin on the penultimate day of Q-School.



The 21-year-old continued his supreme consistency in the fifth round at Lumine, following up rounds of 69, 68, 66 and 68 with a four-under-par 67 to move three shots clear of nearest rival Jeff Winther on 19-under-par.

Dane Winther shot the joint-second best round of the day - a seven-under-par 64 - to move up nine places in the leaderboard, with four players currently in a tie for third on 15-under-par.



They are Matthew Baldwin, Connor Syme, Charlie Ford and Kristoffer Broberg. On this day only two years ago, Swede Broberg defeated Patrick Reed in a play-off to win the BMW Masters - his first and only European Tour win to date. Now, with just one round to go, he is in excellent position to regain his playing rights.

Among the big movers on day five were Anders Hansen (-14) and seven-time European Tour winner Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano (-13), who both shot six-under-par 65s on the Lakes Course.



Fernandez-Castano's fellow Spaniard, Pep Angles (-12), also shot a 65. The current score for the top 25 is 11-under-par, with the aformentioned Brits plus Laurie Canter (-14), Mark Foster (-13), Jonathan Thomson (-12), Robert MacIntyre (-11), Matthew Nixon (-11) and Ross McGowan (-11) all currently projected to get their cards.

