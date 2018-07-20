search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsSandy Lyle admits to 'lump in the throat' as he bows out of Open

Golf News

Sandy Lyle admits to 'lump in the throat' as he bows out of Open

By Michael McEwan20 July, 2018
Sandy Lyle The Open Scottish Golf Carnoustie R&A Major Championships
Sandy Lyle Farwell

Sandy Lyle has admitted that that he fought back tears as he waved goodbye to the Open Championship.

The 1985 champion bowed out in some style, too, birdieing the final hole courtesy of a stunning putt that broke hard from left to right to the delight of the galleries. 

Lyle, whose past champion exemption expires when he turns 61 in February, pulled out a tissue and jokingly wiped away tears from his eyes as he acknowledged the crowds – then conceded that actual waterworks weren’t particularly far away.

• Russell Knox give brutal assessment of his performance at Carnoustie

• Take a look around the world's second oldest golf shop, just metres from Carnoustie's Championship Course

“I managed to stay away from crying but there was definitely a lump in the throat,” he said. “I was on cloud nine walking down the 18th. It’s quite a spectacular view to come down there.”

Lyle was given the honour of hitting the opening tee shot of the championship yesterday morning but won’t be around for the weekend after posting rounds of 75 and 76 to sit on nine-over after 36 holes.

• You HAVE to see the putter Sandy Lyle has been using this week

He hinted that he may attempt to qualify for future editions of the tournament – “I might just give it a run in the next few years” – but added that this was probably his 43rd and final appearance in golf’s oldest major.

“I’ve accepted that this is going to be, most likely, the last one,” he said. “But television is so good these days. You can see so much more!”

Related Articles - Sandy Lyle

Related Articles - The Open

Related Articles - Scottish Golf

Related Articles - Carnoustie

Related Articles - R&A

Related Articles - Major Championships

Golf News

The reason Rickie Fowler is confident going into the weekend at Carnoustie
Housemates Kisner and Johnson share Open lead
The big names who won't be around this weekend at The Open
Sandy Lyle admits to 'lump in the throat' as he bows out of Open
Russell Knox offers brutal appraisal of his Open efforts

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
How to improve your strike with Peter Barber
Watch
play button
A simple takeaway drill from Peter Barber
Watch
play button
Tighten your dispersion
Watch
play button
Lengthen your backswing for more power
Watch
See all videos right arrow