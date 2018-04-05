Sandy Lyle disappointed by 'sore' finish

Sandy Lyle spent most of his round on the cusp of leaderboard at Augusta National on the opening day of the 82nd Masters only to finish bogey-bogey for a two-over 74.

The Scot is playing this week 30 years after becoming the first British golfer to win the Masters.

He marked the occasion with a superb eagle at the par-5 15th in a round that caught many by surprise.

“I kind of held it together but it slipped away a little bit,” said Lyle. “I had a nice little eagle at 15, which was nice, and had a little chance from 16 from behind the hole. But to finish bogey-bogey is bit sore.”

.@SandyLyle1 makes a 36-foot putt on No. 15 for the second eagle of the Tournament. #themasterspic.twitter.com/Ra35sKhLmD — Masters Tournament (@TheMasters) April 5, 2018

Lyle said he managed to “keep up” with playing partners Si Woo Kim and amateur star Doug Ghim, but we let down by his iron play on occasion.

“I felt that I’ve been hitting the ball not bad - but I made bogeys with mid irons in my hand.

“But my putting is pretty sharp around the greens, which it has to be round here, as you’re always going to have these kinds of shots to play. But (the score) was down to the odd poor shot.

“The crowds been excellent and I had my own support group. I really started to enjoy it through 15, thinking ‘Here we go’ but it’s a very frustrating finish with bogey-bogey.