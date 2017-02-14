Sandy Lyle leads Dave Musgrove tributes

• Sandy Lyle leads tributes to caddie Dave Musgrove after his death

Sandy Lyle led a number of hearfelt tributes to Dave Musgrove after news that the legendary caddie had sadly passed away.

Musgrove teamed-up with Lyle for nine years and aided him to the three biggest individual triumphs of his career – the 1985 Open, 1987 Players Championship and 1988 Masters – with the Scot reflecting on ‘history made together’.

Known as ‘Muzzy’, he also achieved major glory on the bag of Seve Ballesteros at the 1979 Open at Royal Lytham in four years with the Spaniard, before adding a US Open title to his resume with Lee Janzen in 1998.

It is reported that when he arrived on the 18th green at the 1979 Open at Royal Lytham, Ballesteros said he could take four putts and still win, but Dave responded: ‘No you can’t, I’ve got a bet on you to finish under par’.

While with Janzen, Musgrove declined to work with the American at the 1997 Ryder Cup at Valderrama fearing a conflict of interest. “He didn’t want to be in a bad situation, people might wonder about his loyalties,” said Janzen.

In 2006, Musgrove caddied at his 45th consecutive Open for John Bickerton after first picking up the bag for club professional Ryan Hutchinson way back in 1967.

Other tributes to Musgrove followed:

Very sad to hear that true gent and caddy legend Dave Musgrove has passed away. RIP Muz. — Tony Johnstone (@TonyJohnstone56) February 13, 2017

Just heard very sad news Dave Musgrove has passed away , great guy legend caddie RIP Muzzy — Paul Lawrie (@PaulLawriegolf) February 14, 2017

RIP Dave Musgrove ….. … a true legend in the ranks of professional caddies ….. — Dick fulchers lad (@Fooch1993) February 14, 2017

Another great caddy passes – RIP Mussy https://t.co/sustdzlwKp — Paul McGinley (@mcginleygolf) February 13, 2017

So sad to hear about Dave Musgrove,can't say enough about him on here. One of the best people I've met over my few years on tour! Great man! — Tommy Fleetwood (@TommyFleetwood1) February 14, 2017

