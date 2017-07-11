There are no results available.
Golf News

Sandy Scott relishing Scottish Open opportunity

By Martin Inglis11 July, 2017
Sandy Scott Scottish Open
Sandy Scott

Scottish teenager Sandy Scott is relishing the chance to shine at the Scottish Open and is confident he can mix it with the world’s best.

The 19-year-old amateur from Nairn booked his place in his first European Tour event by finishing third at the Scottish Open Qualifier at Kilmarnock Barassie last weekend and sees the week at Dundonald Links as a barometer of where his game is at.

“It’s fantastic to be here,” Scott told bunkered.co.uk. “To be among all these great players – it’s going to be a great experience. I think it’ll put into perspective the exact standard I need to reach because, at the moment, I don’t really know how my game compares.”

Read more - Sandy Scott: A season to remember

Scott, who has just finished his first year at Texas Tech University, played the front nine at 8.40am this morning along with fellow Scot Richie Ramsay, Graeme Storm and Brett Rumford.

He was comfortable in their company, picking up a few things along the way, and believes that when the action gets underway on Thursday morning, he will be able to mix it with the best.

“My game is in a good place,” he added. “I’ve worked hard in the last few months because I wasn’t playing well at the start of the year. I’ve been playing nice, consistent golf since and I think I can do really well.

“I just need to embrace the opportunity and treat it as I would any other amateur event. Obviously I’m up against a different group of players but nothing has really changed apart from that.

“There’s not a first tee shot where I’m not nervous and I’ll be especially nervous for this one. But, above all, I’m really looking forward to it.”

