Scot assured of place at Open prize-giving ceremony

By Michael McEwan21 July, 2018
No matter what happens over the next two days, there will be Scottish representation at the prize-giving ceremony on Carnoutie’s 18th green on Sunday night.

Stonehaven teenager Sam Locke is guaranteed to win the Silver Medal as the only amateur to have made the cut. 

The 19-year-old squeezed into the final two rounds of this year’s Open right on the bubble after rounds of 72 and 73. 

• Check out the VERY big names who missed the cut at Carnoustie

• Lyle admits to "lump in the throat" on Open farewell

A product of the Paul Lawrie Foundation, Locke’s Carnoustie heroics have forced the 19-year-old to ask for the weekend off from his part-time job working in the café at Lawrie’s golf centre in Aberdeen. 

Lawrie, of course, won The Open here at Carnoustie in 1999. As for the last amateur to win the Silver Medal at the Angus links? Just some chap called Rory McIlroy. 

Sam Locke

“I didn't really put a number on what I wanted to score,” said Locke – also the only Scot to make the cut – after his second round. “I just wanted to do the best I can every day on every single hole. I gave it 110% both days.”

• Knox offers brutal assessment of his Open exploits

• Why is Rickie Fowler so confident going into this weekend?

His reward for his efforts will be a place at the prize-giving, where he will become the first Scot since Lloyd Saltman in 2005 to receive the low amateur spoils. 

