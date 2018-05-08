Scotland's newest driving range officially opens

Central Scotland’s newest driving range has opened in the form a 12-bay floodlit facility at Crow Wood Golf Club.



Situated adjacent to Crow Wood’s picturesque James Braid-designed parkland course, the range boasts the highest quality mats with swing plane lines, making every bay a teaching bay.

With elevated teeing positions and 275 yards of landing area, it also has panoramic views of the Campsie Hills as its backdrop and staff are hopeful that the £300,000 investment can help diversify its revenue streams.

“The range will help to bring people through our gates and experience all the club has to offer,” said Alex Paton, a past captain and driving force behind the driving range project.

“With it being so close to the clubhouse, I’m sure it will result in people coming in for a drink or a meal, as well as popping into the pro shop. The whole club will reap the benefits of the new open doors feel and increased footfall.”

That’s something Ian McCartney, general manager at Crow Wood, concurs with.

“From a marketing perspective, it will be fantastic to have people coming to our door,” he said. “It can be tough trying to get our message out to golfers, but 'non-members welcome' can certainly be a phrase ringing through everything we do from now on.

“I think it will also provide an added incentive for societies to come along as well as helping to create a community atmosphere at the club.”

The driving range at Crow Wood is open seven days a week, from 9am-9pm, with all facilities – including bar and catering – open to non-members.

Crow Wood is also hosting an Open Day this Saturday (May 12), where prospective members can get a taste of the course and new driving range facilities. It costs just £10 for the day, which includes 18 holes and a hot filled roll plus tea or coffee. To book a place, call 0141 779 4954.



Driving range prices

25 balls: £2.50

50 balls: £3.50

75 balls: £5.00

100 balls: £6.00

