Scotland's newest golf course looks INCREDIBLE!

A new picture has just been released of Scotland’s latest golf course development and we have just one word: Wow!



Dumbarnie Links, located at Lower Largo on the south coast of Fife, little more than ten miles from St Andrews, is coming along rather nicely. The ambitious project was green-lit at the start of May, with ground broken later that month.

Now, on the back of a warmer-than-average summer, construction has wrapped up ahead of schedule, with the Paul Kimber/Clive Clark deigned course slated to open in Spring 2020.



• SIGN UP NOW - Don't miss our latest great subs offer



• Fife links crowned winner of Scotland's Best Experience 2018



“We already had so much optimism for success when we got the green light to build Dumbarnie Links, and with the assistance of some record-breaking weather courtesy of Mother Nature in 2018, there is even more excitement building for this once-in-a-lifetime project.” said Luke Beardmore, OB Sports Senior Vice President of Agronomy and Construction.



• Golfers invited to attend Scottish Golf conference



“The much warmer and dryer than normal temperatures have allowed for a quicker, stronger, and better overall grow-in. Having such a great stand of turf this early in the project should help the course mature and be in fabulous condition before we open in the Spring of 2020.”

Located on the north shore of the Firth of Forth, directly across the water from Muirfield, in a secluded corner of the East Neuk of Fife, Dumbarnie Golf Links already has all 18 holes shaped, 14 of which have sea views.



• Highlands course project set for public inquiry



All 18 greens have already been seeded with a fescue/bentgrass combination, and 17 fairways have already been seeded. Tee boxes and walking trails will feature a rye/fescue grass combination.

“We know it’s more of a marathon than a sprint, but we also can’t help but crack a smile at what’s going on here,” said Clark. “We have on board an amazing staff of world-class greenkeepers supervising and executing the grow-in, and we’ve had perfect conditions for an outstanding project so far. The Golf Gods have been smiling on Dumbarnie Links, and we couldn’t be happier with the results.”