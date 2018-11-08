search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsScotland's newest golf course looks INCREDIBLE!

Golf News

Scotland's newest golf course looks INCREDIBLE!

By Michael McEwan06 November, 2018
Dumbarnie Links Scottish Golf Golf In Scotland Fife Lower Largo Paul Kimber Clive Clark St Andrews Luke Beardmore
Dumbarnie Links Nov 2018

A new picture has just been released of Scotland’s latest golf course development and we have just one word: Wow!

Dumbarnie Links, located at Lower Largo on the south coast of Fife, little more than ten miles from St Andrews, is coming along rather nicely. The ambitious project was green-lit at the start of May, with ground broken later that month.

Now, on the back of a warmer-than-average summer, construction has wrapped up ahead of schedule, with the Paul Kimber/Clive Clark deigned course slated to open in Spring 2020.

• SIGN UP NOW - Don't miss our latest great subs offer

• Fife links crowned winner of Scotland's Best Experience 2018

“We already had so much optimism for success when we got the green light to build Dumbarnie Links, and with the assistance of some record-breaking weather courtesy of Mother Nature in 2018, there is even more excitement building for this once-in-a-lifetime project.” said Luke Beardmore, OB Sports Senior Vice President of Agronomy and Construction.

• Golfers invited to attend Scottish Golf conference

“The much warmer and dryer than normal temperatures have allowed for a quicker, stronger, and better overall grow-in. Having such a great stand of turf this early in the project should help the course mature and be in fabulous condition before we open in the Spring of 2020.”

Dumbarnie Links Aerial

Located on the north shore of the Firth of Forth, directly across the water from Muirfield, in a secluded corner of the East Neuk of Fife, Dumbarnie Golf Links already has all 18 holes shaped, 14 of which have sea views.

• Highlands course project set for public inquiry

All 18 greens have already been seeded with a fescue/bentgrass combination, and 17 fairways have already been seeded. Tee boxes and walking trails will feature a rye/fescue grass combination.

“We know it’s more of a marathon than a sprint, but we also can’t help but crack a smile at what’s going on here,” said Clark. “We have on board an amazing staff of world-class greenkeepers supervising and executing the grow-in, and we’ve had perfect conditions for an outstanding project so far. The Golf Gods have been smiling on Dumbarnie Links, and we couldn’t be happier with the results.”

Related Articles - Dumbarnie Links

Related Articles - Scottish Golf

Related Articles - Golf In Scotland

Related Articles - Fife

Related Articles - St Andrews

Golf News

Star name set to skip European Tour’s Race to Dubai finale
Tiger Woods turns down mega European Tour appearance fee
This impression of Keegan Bradley's pre-shot routine is AMAZING!
Affordable Golf is new retail partner for Scottish Golf Show
Matteo Manassero: What next for the one-time prodigy?

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
Make a bigger shoulder turn
Watch
play button
Swing your arms more freely
Callaway
play button
Denis Pugh’s advice for big hitters
Watch
play button
Stop the hands from flipping over
Watch
See all videos right arrow