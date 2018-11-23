Scots Challenge Tour grads off to a flier in Hong Kong

New tour, no problems.



Scotland’s four Challenge Tour graduates – Robert MacIntyre, Grant Forrest, Liam Johnston and David Law – all safely made it through to the weekend of the Honma Hong Kong Open in their first European Tour event as card holders.



MacIntyre, above, followed up a one-over-par opening round with a bogey-free, three-under-par 67 on day two, which included an eagle at the par-5 13th. He is T30 alongside Forrest, who shot a two-under-par 68 in the second round.

Johnston, below, and Law are two shots further back in T55 on level par. Johnston's one-under-par 69 in the second round was a mixed bag of an eagle, three birdies and four bogeys, while Law rallied with three birdies in his final six holes to make the cut.



Next week, MacIntyre will play in the Australian PGA Championship, while Johnston and Forrest are teeing it up in the Afrasia Bank Mauritius Open at Anahita.

The other Scot in the field, David Drysdale, has also made a strong start to his 2019 season and is currently sitting T22 on three-under-par.



England’s Aaron Rai shot a course record nine-under-par 61 in the second round for a 14-under-par total. He is four shots clear of South Korean Hyowon Park, with Matt Fitzpatrick two shots further back on eight-under-par.

Masters champion Patrick Reed, meanwhile, birdied five of his last six holes to post a five-under-par 65 - ten shots better than his round on Thursday - to make the cut by two.

