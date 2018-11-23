search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsScots Challenge Tour grads off to a flier in Hong Kong

Golf News

Scots Challenge Tour grads off to a flier in Hong Kong

By Martin Inglis23 November, 2018
European Tour Challenge Tour Robert MacIntyre Grant Forrest Liam Johnston David Law hong kong open Scottish Golf David Drysdale
Robert Mac Intyre

New tour, no problems.

Scotland’s four Challenge Tour graduates – Robert MacIntyre, Grant Forrest, Liam Johnston and David Law – all safely made it through to the weekend of the Honma Hong Kong Open in their first European Tour event as card holders.

MacIntyre, above, followed up a one-over-par opening round with a bogey-free, three-under-par 67 on day two, which included an eagle at the par-5 13th. He is T30 alongside Forrest, who shot a two-under-par 68 in the second round.

• Tiger vs Phil WILL be shown in the UK

• Victor Dubuisson is BACK... but he's given up something he loves

Johnston, below, and Law are two shots further back in T55 on level par. Johnston's one-under-par 69 in the second round was a mixed bag of an eagle, three birdies and four bogeys, while Law rallied with three birdies in his final six holes to make the cut.

Liam Johnston

Next week, MacIntyre will play in the Australian PGA Championship, while Johnston and Forrest are teeing it up in the Afrasia Bank Mauritius Open at Anahita.

The other Scot in the field, David Drysdale, has also made a strong start to his 2019 season and is currently sitting T22 on three-under-par.

• "Pathetic and putrid" - Pro slaughters 'The Match'

• European legend backs Rory's PGA Tour move

England’s Aaron Rai shot a course record nine-under-par 61 in the second round for a 14-under-par total. He is four shots clear of South Korean Hyowon Park, with Matt Fitzpatrick two shots further back on eight-under-par.

Masters champion Patrick Reed, meanwhile, birdied five of his last six holes to post a five-under-par 65 - ten shots better than his round on Thursday - to make the cut by two.

Related Articles - European Tour

Related Articles - Challenge Tour

Related Articles - Robert MacIntyre

Related Articles - Grant Forrest

Related Articles - Liam Johnston

Related Articles - David Law

Related Articles - hong kong open

Related Articles - Scottish Golf

Related Articles - David Drysdale

Golf News

Tyrrell Hatton branded "spoilt brat" by fellow pro over latest outburst
PGA Tour pro defends Tiger vs Phil showdown
WATCH: Tyrrell Hatton smashes up tee box after wayward drive
Scots Challenge Tour grads off to a flier in Hong Kong
Don't miss our incredible Black Friday subscription offer

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
Why you need to address the ball with a square clubface
Watch
play button
Rotate behind the ball
Watch
play button
Increase your stability for more consistency
Watch
play button
The importance of shoulder turn in the golf swing
Callaway
See all videos right arrow